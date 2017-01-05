Crash driver fined for double homicide

Wynne Zanamwe, Midlands Reporter

A MALAWIAN man has been fined $200 for causing the death of two minor girls after his vehicle veered off the road and overturned near Mvuma when he was on his way to attend his wife’s funeral.

Charles Bishop of Moses Gama Village, Mzimba District in Malawi was driving a pick-up truck on his way home from South Africa when the accident occurred on December 19, killing two passengers.

He pleaded guilty to two counts of capable homicide when he appeared before Gweru Magistrate Ms Judith Taruvinga.

Bishop was fined $200 or to spend two months in jail if he defaults on the fine.

“I admit to the charge and the court should be lenient with me. I lost control of the vehicle and the children who died were my relatives not to mention that I was on my way to attend my wife’s funeral,” said Bishop.

In passing the sentence, Ms Taruvinga said the court had considered that Bishop was going to his wife’s funeral and was grieving at the time of the accident.

“Two children died as a result of the accident. The accused person should not have been driving in the first place since he was in grief of losing his wife. Also it is a long journey from South Africa and the accused person should have rested to avoid fatigue,” she said.

Prosecuting, Mr Ernest Muzembi told the court that on December 19 last year at around 3AM Bishop was driving the truck which had 15 Malawians on board from South Africa to Malawi.

“On approaching the 186km peg on the Harare -Masvingo road the accused failed to keep the vehicle under control resulting in the vehicle veering to the right side of the road and overturning.

“Eight people were injured while a two -year -old girl died on the spot and a four –year- old girl who was seriously injured died upon admission to Gweru Provincial Hospital. On December 21 the two deceased children were examined and their cause of death was as a result of the injuries sustained in the accident,” said Mr Muzembi.

He said the driver was negligent.

“He failed to stop or act reasonably when the accident seemed imminent and travelling at an excessive speed under the circumstances,” said Mr Muzembi.

