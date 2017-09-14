CRASH KILLS EIGHT. . . Bulawayo-bound kombi in Musina head-on

Thupeyo Muleya, Beitbridge Bureau

AT least six Zimbabweans are believed to be among eight people who were killed when a Bulawayo-bound Toyota Quantum they were travelling in collided with a private vehicle along the N1 highway.

The quantum was travelling from Hillbrow in Johannesburg heading for Bulawayo while the smaller car was travelling to Makhadho town.

Limpopo police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said the accident occurred between Makhado and Musina towns near the Akunamathatha area on Sunday.

He said six people died on the spot while two others died upon admission at Musina Government Hospital.

Said Lieut Col Ngoepe; “These people were killed in a culpable homicide case which occurred along the N1 road next to Akunamathatha.

“A private car collided head on with a Toyota Quantum kombi and three occupants of this private car died on the spot and three others died from the Quantum at about 6:55AM on 10 September.

“The cause of this collision is still unknown but police investigations are underway to establish what happened.”

He identified the deceased as Nkosiyapha Sibanda (36), Mlapho Lukas (32), Jonas Phiri (30), Zwelibanzi Maxwell Sibili (44), Terry Sibili (37) and Yemeni Petrus Sibili (44).

He said they were yet to establish the names of the other two people who later died at the hospital.

Lieut Col Ngoepe said several other passengers from the quantum were injured and are admitted at Musina hospital.

He urged motorists to always adhere to road traffic regulations to avoid the unnecessary loss of lives.

The N1 highway is one of the busiest roads which links South Africa with the rest of Sadc especially those from Malawi, DRC, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

The road has become a death trap with more than 30 people including Zimbabweans and Malawians dying in accidents in the last eight months.

A few weeks ago, four Malawians among them a toddler were killed and 16 others were injured when a bus they were travelling in was involved in accident, 8km outside Makhado town in Limpopo province.

The bus was travelling from Johannesburg to Malawi via Zimbabwe.