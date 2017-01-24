Cricket set for growth

Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE Cricket (ZC) and Cricket South Africa (CSA) have committed to improving co-operation and bilateral relations following a meeting held in Harare on Saturday.

The discussions covered a wide range of issues, including better governance and administration, cricket development and technical support for ZC, the resource limitations and realities faced by both countries, the prospects of CSA supporting ZC to improve in all areas of its mandate and various ICC matters of mutual interest.

The ZC delegation comprised chairman Tavengwa Mukuhlani, vice-chairman Sylvester Matshaka, board member Enock Ikope, managing director Wilfred Mukondiwa, finance committee member Ronald Chibwe, head of cricket affairs Givemore Makoni and head of corporate affairs Nesta Vaki.

CSA president Chris Nenzani led his delegation made up of vice-president Thabang Moroe, chairman, audit and risk Louis von Zeuner and chief executive officer Haroon Lorgat.

The meeting agreed to set up a working group to further explore areas identified for mutual cooperation.

“Now that we have our own house in good shape and recognising that we are the strongest cricketing nation on the continent, we feel the time is right for CSA to assist in the development of cricket of fellow nations on the African continent,” said CSA president Nenzani.

“Despite our own limits and challenges, there are many areas in which we could be of assistance and we want to start with Zimbabwe Cricket. For instance, it is widely acknowledged that CSA has introduced some of the best standards of corporate governance in the world and this is something we can easily share with our neighbours.

“On the playing field, we have Namibia playing in our domestic provincial competitions while Zimbabwean teams participate in all our youth cricket weeks and are currently engaged in a tri-series under-19 tournament against ourselves and Sri Lanka. What we want to strive for is to create a win-win situation for cricket on the African continent in all its regions and all its aspects,” Nenzani said.

ZC chairman Mukuhlani said: “ZC is grateful to CSA for taking this initiative, which follows engagement between the two countries at presidential level.

CSA can play a leading role in helping us strengthen our game in almost every respect.

“Particular areas in which CSA’s support and experiences will be invaluable include governance and playing issues. We hope that this meeting will kick-start a process that leads to more meaningful relations between our two countries.”