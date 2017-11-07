CSL race goes to the wire

Lovemore Zigara in Gweru

THE Central Soccer League (CSL) race for promotion is set to be decided on the last day of the season over the weekend, as all title contenders registered crucial victories.

Log leaders Nichrut dispatched Ivan Hoe 2–0, while army side Tongogara also won by the same margin against ZRP Gwanda.

Delight Chavhunduka and Maxwell Muzondo ensured Tongogara collected maximum points to take the fight to the final round of matches.

Third-placed Whawha also remained in contention by dismissing ZPC Munyati 3 – 1.

With curtains for this season coming down this weekend, Nichrut seem to have the upper hand, as a win would take them to the Promised Land, but Tongogara will sail through if they can score at least 12 goals past Ivan Hoe without reply.

For prison warders Whawha to clinch the league, they would have to win their last game against Blanket Mine on Saturday and pray that both Nichrut and Tongogara lose their matches.

Whawha gaffer Luke Petros-Jukulile said the destiny of the championship is no longer in their hands and they would be praying that lady luck smiles on them.

His Tongogara counterpart Kelvin Maphosa said he is looking for a win in their last game of the season and will leave their destiny to fate.

“All we want is to win our last game of the season and see what happens. We gave it our best shot and hopefully the best team will be promoted at the end of the season,” said Maphosa.

John Nyikadzino, the Nichrut coach, said the title destiny is in their hands and they just need a win against Chrome Stars to claim it.

Results

Kwekwe Stars 0-3 Chrome Stars, Nichrut 2-0 Ivan Hoe, Tongogara 2-0 ZRP Gwanda, Border Strikers 0-3 Makusha, Black Eagles 2-1 Blanket Mine, Whawha 3-1 ZPC Munyati, Vumbachikwe 3-0 Gwanda United, FC Platinum U19 1-1 MSU, Silo United 0-1 Telone

Table

P W D L F A GD Pts

Nichrut 33 22 7 4 59 13 46 73

Tongogara 33 22 7 4 54 18 36 73

Whawha 33 21 8 4 49 14 35 71

ZPC Munyati 33 16 11 6 44 23 21 59

Ivan Hoe 33 17 7 9 48 26 22 58

Chrome Stars 32 15 10 7 40 23 17 55

MSU 33 12 12 9 38 26 12 48

TelOne 33 11 14 8 31 25 6 47

Vumbachikwe 33 12 11 10 41 41 0 47

Blanket Mine 33 11 13 9 30 25 5 46

FC Platinum U19 33 11 10 12 41 34 7 43

Black Eagles 33 10 11 12 29 29 0 41

Makusha 33 11 8 14 43 49 -6 41

ZRP Gwanda 33 10 7 16 38 45 -7 37

Border Strikers 33 8 5 20 15 54 -39 25

Silo United 32 4 9 19 23 52 -29 21

Kwekwe Stars 33 3 6 24 23 76 -53 11

Gwanda United 33 0 4 29 4 77 -73 4

