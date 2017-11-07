CSL race goes to the wire

November 7, 2017 Sport
Luke Petros-Jukulile

Lovemore Zigara in Gweru
THE Central Soccer League (CSL) race for promotion is set to be decided on the last day of the season over the weekend, as all title contenders registered crucial victories.

Log leaders Nichrut dispatched Ivan Hoe 2–0, while army side Tongogara also won by the same margin against ZRP Gwanda.

Delight Chavhunduka and Maxwell Muzondo ensured Tongogara collected maximum points to take the fight to the final round of matches.

Third-placed Whawha also remained in contention by dismissing ZPC Munyati 3 – 1.

With curtains for this season coming down this weekend, Nichrut seem to have the upper hand, as a win would take them to the Promised Land, but Tongogara will sail through if they can score at least 12 goals past Ivan Hoe without reply.

For prison warders Whawha to clinch the league, they would have to win their last game against Blanket Mine on Saturday and pray that both Nichrut and Tongogara lose their matches.

Whawha gaffer Luke Petros-Jukulile said the destiny of the championship is no longer in their hands and they would be praying that lady luck smiles on them.

His Tongogara counterpart Kelvin Maphosa said he is looking for a win in their last game of the season and will leave their destiny to fate.

“All we want is to win our last game of the season and see what happens. We gave it our best shot and hopefully the best team will be promoted at the end of the season,” said Maphosa.

John Nyikadzino, the Nichrut coach, said the title destiny is in their hands and they just need a win against Chrome Stars to claim it.

Results
Kwekwe Stars 0-3 Chrome Stars, Nichrut 2-0 Ivan Hoe, Tongogara 2-0 ZRP Gwanda, Border Strikers 0-3 Makusha, Black Eagles 2-1 Blanket Mine, Whawha 3-1 ZPC Munyati, Vumbachikwe 3-0 Gwanda United, FC Platinum U19 1-1 MSU, Silo United 0-1 Telone

Table

P    W    D    L    F    A    GD    Pts
Nichrut     33    22    7    4    59    13    46    73
Tongogara     33    22    7    4    54    18    36    73
Whawha     33    21    8    4    49    14    35    71
ZPC Munyati     33    16    11    6    44    23    21    59
Ivan Hoe     33    17    7    9    48    26    22    58
Chrome Stars     32    15    10    7    40    23    17    55
MSU     33    12    12    9    38    26    12    48
TelOne     33    11    14    8    31    25    6    47
Vumbachikwe     33    12    11    10    41    41    0    47
Blanket Mine     33    11    13    9    30    25    5    46
FC Platinum U19    33    11    10    12    41    34    7    43
Black Eagles     33    10    11    12    29    29    0    41
Makusha     33    11    8    14    43    49    -6    41
ZRP Gwanda     33    10    7    16    38    45    -7    37
Border Strikers    33    8    5    20    15    54    -39    25
Silo United     32    4    9    19    23    52    -29    21
Kwekwe Stars     33    3    6    24    23    76    -53    11
Gwanda United     33    0    4    29    4    77    -73    4

