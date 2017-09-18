Cuban docs for Zim: Govt to recruit 102 specialists

September 18, 2017 Headlines, Top Stories
Dr David Parirenyatwa

Dr David Parirenyatwa

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Correspondent
THE Government is set to recruit 102 specialist doctors from Cuba who will be deployed to the country’s referral and provincial hospitals.

In a video posted on the Ministry of Health and Child Care Twitter account last Friday, Dr David Parirenyatwa said the country has a serious shortage of specialist doctors hence the need to recruit Cuban doctors.

He said Government also wants to learn from Cuba how to decentralise the health sector as it has a unique decentralised health system.

Dr Parirenyatwa said the specialist doctors to be recruited will be deployed at provincial and referral hospitals countrywide.

“Finally we are hoping to recruit 102 specialists to go into mostly our provincial hospitals and of course some will come to central hospitals. What we are trying to do is to say every provincial hospital should have at least five specialist doctors. At the moment provincial hospitals have at least one or two specialists,” said Dr Parirenyatwa.

He said the specialists will also assist in the training of student doctors who are disadvantaged by shortage of specialists in the country.

“Midlands State University has also started a medical school. If you have a medical school at MSU you need the Gweru Provincial Hospital to have adequate specialists so that students are trained properly. So if you have three specialists when you are supposed to have 15 how do you train the students to make them good doctors? National university of Science and Technology has got a medical school but we need a lot of specialists at Mpilo Central Hospital and United Bulawayo Hospitals. At the moment they are completely inadequate, so how do you train good doctors?”

The Minister said his ministry wants to learn from Cuba how to eradicate mother to child HIV transmission.

“Cuba has managed to eliminate the transmission of HIV from mother to child and while we still have a 5,4 percent which is a good figure, we want to go and learn how they did it,” said Dr Parirenyatwa.

The Minister was not immediately available for comment, but an official in his Ministry said he was supposed to have left the country for Cuba over the weekend to discuss the recruitment of the doctors among other health matters.

Dr Parirenyatwa’s announcement comes at a time when newly appointed Prosecutor-General Advocate Ray Goba says his office plans to recruit 102 young lawyers to work as prosecutors, a development that should end the secondment of members of the uniformed forces to the prosecution.

The recruitment by the understaffed National Prosecuting Authority will also come with new conditions of service for the degreed prosecutors in terms of the NPA’s salary structures. – @nqotshili.

 
Pin It

Related Posts

  • Freedom Fighter

    37yrs after independence and u are still struggling with specialists. Shameful . When these Drs arrive here and finally go into private practice,the local specialists do not like them because they have reasonable charges, very professional ,do a lot of free work. Infact they are much better than the local Drs.
    In 2011 my wife was due for major surgery. Local surgeon wanted $2400 . Cuban specialist charged $$700.

    No complications. Good management after discharge. After that took her to SA for Chemotherapy. Oncologist was full of praise for the procedure done in Zim….

    Get the Cubans. Allow them into private practise….

  • Vumani

    It’s about time government intervened some of the local doctors lack basic ethic of moral beneficence owing to the love of money charging exorbitant amounts for medical consultation in some cases ,they should also complement hospitals with functional equipment and supply adequate drugs with reasonable remuneration & working conditions. It’s embarrassing to read about ministers & politicians being airlifted to South Africa for treatment when we have fully bloated cabinet and parliamentarians who hardly ask the questions about health care and the state of hospitals.