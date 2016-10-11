D-Day for Miss Tourism Zim hopefuls

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

MISS Tourism Zimbabwe (MTZ) hopefuls will know their fate on Sunday when pageant organisers unveil the names of the finalists.

Pageant organisers have in the past month been holding auditions across the country to scout for models to take part in the inaugural pageant.

Those who have been shortlisted will have to wait for a golden phone call on Sunday where they will be informed that they have been chosen to be part of the second round which is boot camp.

The unfortunate ones will otherwise spend the better part of the day looking over their phones with no phone call coming their way as only those who will make it will be contacted.

After the 18 finalists have been contacted, organisers will make their names public on Monday through their social media networking platforms.

“We’ll contact the models that’ll have made it to the top 18 on Sunday first before revealing them to the public on Monday,” said MTZ spokesperson – Alson Darikayi.

“We’ve done a thorough background check on the models we’ve auditioned and are satisfied thus far.”

But before unveiling the finalists, models who may have missed the auditions are being given another opportunity to try their luck.

“We know that there’re some models that missed the provincial auditions. So, we’ve decided to have a Wild Card audition in Harare this Saturday as we want to afford everyone a chance.

“Thereafter, we’ll come up with our finalists.”

Darikayi said the finalists would check into boot camp on November 17 in preparation for the finale at the Harare International Conference Centre (HICC) on November 25.

During boot camp, two models will be dropped as 16 will take to the HICC ramp.

The girl who will be crowned queen will be the face of Brand Zimbabwe where she will have the once-in-a-lifetime-opportunity to travel the world.

She will also be given an undisclosed cash prize.

A partnership between the Miss Tourism Zimbabwe Trust and the Zimbabwe Agricultural Society (ZAS) will see the second princess being crowned Miss Tourism Agro with her role being to market the agro side of Zimbabwe’s tourism.

