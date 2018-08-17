Dan Tshanda grooms Gogo Wodumo

Thupeyo Muleya, Beitbridge Bureau

AFRO pop artiste Sikhanyisiwe “Khanyi” Ndlovu has released her second album which was produced in South Africa by music legend Dan Tshanda of the Dalom Music stable.

The 11-track album titled, S’gcwele Ngamazwe, was launched in Johannesburg two weeks ago and is already playing popular in South Africa, Botswana and Namibia. Some of tracks include title track S’gcwele Ngamazwe, Zitha Zami, Daniel, Izolo, S’funa Ubunandi and S’dakwa Wayawa.

In an interview, the 34-year-old Khanyi, also known as Gogo Wodumo in the music circles, said she had worked with Tshanda’s stable as she wanted a quality product. “I’ve a great passion for music and will keep building on the success of each album to deliver products which can effectively compete on the market,” she said.

The soft spoken artiste said she was working on the logistics to have the album sold at key music outlets in Zimbabwe. She has also lined up a number of promotional shows to market the album.

A DVD for the album is also on the cards.

“I’ve been holding shows in South Africa to promote the album and the response from the fans is amazing.”

“I draw my inspiration from events happening around me, whether in Zimbabwe or South Africa. Most of the songs are commentary on social issues,” she said.

Khanyi said she fell in love with music at a tender age as she would sing during most talent shows in her home area of Matopo. She found her feet last year when she released her debut album titled, Siyemakhaya.