Dance clash brings out the best of Byo/Hre

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

The spirit of unity permeated the atmosphere on Wednesday night during the Bulawayo vs Harare dance clash at Club 263 as dance groups from the two cities kept the crowd spellbound by their high octane dances.

Bev and Apama came down to Bulawayo with a Harare contingent comprising of Fearless, Unique, Expandables and Digital Queens. Bulawayo was represented by New Age Dance Crew, Ezimnyama, Shosholoza Girlz, Sungura Masters, Khaya Arts, Ziyawa Queens, Jaiva Sexy dancers, Snippers and Mapansula.

The different dance styles that were on offer complemented each other and gave an wholesome experience for revellers that had thronged the venue.

When a certain group went on stage, others would watch attentively, looking closely as to how their dance styles were choreographed. Each dance group was cheered on and applauded during and after each dance routine — showing how skilled they were.

Backstage, some groups were seen milling around and in deep discussion exchanging notes while others would spur on their counterparts before they went on stage.

Groups such as Fearless, Unique and Expendables were good at dancing to Zimdancehall and Rhumba tunes while others such as Ezimnyama, Ziyawa Queens and Shikisha Mapansula had no problem in showing off their expertise in kwaito, house, mbaqanga and traditional dances.

Jaiva Sexy Dancers wowed many when they gave a striptease show that left revellers mouth gasping as they capped off a fine night at the show that ended in the wee hours of Thursday morning.

Bev, who was at her usual sizzling best said she was pleased that the clash brought out the best in every group.

“It was a good show for the dancers to meet for the first time. I hope they’ll also come to Harare for another clash,” said Bev.

“This was a warm up for me as I’m going for a dance competition in South Africa to defend the title I won last year.”

The eccentric Apama, who performed a contemporary dance piece called Pain Zee, a mixture of theatre arts and dance, said he enjoyed interacting with fellow dance groups.

“It was a wonderful experience and the display of skills was marvellous. I believe it’s not all about forming a dance group, but having something to display and also dream big that can inspire most of our talented young stars,” said Apama.

The ever energetic Khaya Arts through their director, Future Dube, thanked organisers of the event.

“It was the first time for us to see a clash of that nature and I say thumbs up to Club 263. I enjoyed the great performances from all groups, no fights, insults, nasty words — only encouragement and support from fellow dance groups on the stage. We want more of this,” said Dube.