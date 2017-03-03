Dancehall star gives up expensive car

Showbiz Reporter

Zim Dancehall star Jiggaz has put his VW Touareg SUV for sale due to high maintenance costs.

The 34-year-old singer said he could not afford to service the SUV although he claimed everything was going on well for him.

“It’s just that due to high maintenance costs involved in servicing the car, I’ve decided to sell it.

“Most garages are failing to stock spare parts for the car due to foreign currency squeeze and that’s untenable for me,” he said.

The Touareq offers true 4×4 capabilities off-road, and a smooth, luxurious and powerful ride on it, thanks to its four wheel drive technology, ‘4MOTION’.

Besides being a musician, Jiggaz, born George Tanjani, is also a film actor of note.

“Of course I do not make much money through music so I’m also an actor. That’s where I get most of my money so things are looking pretty good for me,” Jiggaz explained.

He said he was putting final touches on a new single ‘Criminal Gyal’ which he hopes will put him on the international scene. He recently did a collabo with Guspy Warrior which is doing the rounds on some radio stations.

“I’ve shifted from just being a Zimbabwean artiste as I’ve my eyes set on penetrating the international market. I do a lot of English songs because I want to reach out to foreigners, the Chinese, Europeans, Indians and everybody else.”

Turning to the big screen, Jiggaz has been featured in a number of productions including television series ‘Pfuma’ and comedy ‘Decorder’.

“We’re working on a TV series called ‘Baobab Ridge’ that’ll be on television soon,” said Jiggaz.

Many will remember Jiggaz for his drubbing at the Chipaz Sting contest held in Harare where he brought a coffin intending to bury his rival Badman but unfortunately he lost the tune-fi-tune contest and was literally buried in his own coffin.