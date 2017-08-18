Dangote wants to buy Arsenal, sack Wenger

LONDON — Africa’s richest man has expressed his desire to buy Arsenal and declared his first order of business would be to sack Arsene Wenger.

Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote, a Gunners fan, has never hidden his wish to purchase the English Premiership soccer club even though current owner Stan Kroenke has no plans to sell.

Dangote spoke hypothetically about what he would do if he was to take over at the Emirates.

He told Bloomburg: “The first thing I would change is the coach. He has done a good job, but someone else should also try his luck.”

And the 60-year-old pledged to make his move for the club following the construction of an £8.5 billion oil refinery in Lagos.

Kroenke owns 67 percent of Arsenal with Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov in control of a 30 percent stake.

Dangote, who is worth £10bn, believes he could tempt both men to leave the club in his hands if a suitable deal was on the table.

He added: “If they get the right offer, I’m sure they would walk away. Someone will give them an offer that will make them seriously consider walking away.

And when we finish the refinery, I think we will be in a position to do that.”

Fortunately for Wenger, Kroenke is adamant he will not sell up, with the American backing his long-term manager to bring success back to the club this season.

According to Forbes, Dangote has a net worth of nearly $13 billion — considerably more than Kroenke’s $7.5bn. — Mailonline