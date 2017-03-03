Daring tout sends insults to lover’s husband

Tanaka Mrewa, Court Reporter

A DARING Bulawayo tout has been fined $100 for sending an insulting message to his girlfriend’s husband via WhatsApp.

Brighton Mpofu (32) of Richmond suburb pleaded guilty to contravening a section of Postal and Telecommunication Act when he appeared before Bulawayo Provincial Magistrate Mr Tinashe Tashaya.

He was sentenced to 40 days in prison (or a $100 fine).

Mr Tashaya warned Mpofu to stay away from married women and find his own girlfriend.

“You grossly offended the complainant. People are being murdered everyday out there for snatching people’s partners. You should be grateful that the complainant didn’t beat you up. Find your own woman,” he said.

Mpofu told the court that he was not aware that his girlfriend, whose name was not mentioned in court, was married.

“Your Worship I’m very sorry for my conduct. My girlfriend didn’t tell me that she was married. When her husband sent me messages telling me to stay away from her I thought he was just a jealous boyfriend. I sent that message to spite him,” said Mpofu.

Prosecuting, Miss Leane Nkomo told the court that on January 23 this year, Mpofu sent messages to Mgcini Mafu calling him an idiot.

“Complainant saw love messages from accused in his wife’s phone. He sent accused messages advising him to stay away from his wife because she was already married. Accused felt offended and responded with an insulting message,” said Miss Nkomo.

Part of Mpofu’s message read: “Do whatever you please. You shouldn’t force a woman to be with you. Leave her alone. You’re only with her because she gave you a love potion. I’m sleeping with her too you fool. I always sleep with her behind a bush close to your house. Mark my words that even if you leave her she won’t suffer because I will take care of her. Stop being a pain in her flesh. Just enjoy her while you can you idiot.”

