Davido in no-show: Jah Prayzah disappointed, offers refunds

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

The much-awaited My Lilly Concert pitting Jah Prayzah and Nigeria’s Davido in Harare was cancelled yesterday with the former saying he was disappointed.

Davido’s show with Musoja was supposed to be held last night at Alexandra Sports Club as a make-up one as the Banana hit-maker failed to travel to Zimbabwe last month.

He was supposed to help Jah Prayzah, who he did a collaboration with called My Lilly, launch his Kutonga Kwaro album but had to cancel the show because of an ongoing murder case in Nigeria he was involved in.

Posting on his Facebook fan page Jah Prayzah said the cancellation was beyond his control and apologised to fans.

“It’s sad to announce that My Lilly concert will no longer take place today. This is due to reasons beyond our control as we tried to ensure that all my fans enjoy the performance of the song live in Zimbabwe, but unfortunately it wouldn’t be, not this time again,” said Jah Prayzah.

“Over the past we have tried to deliver what we promise, it pains me to say this time around we did not pull through in providing you with the event we promised.”

He said those who had bought advance tickets will get refunds.

“For all those who had bought advance tickets please visit the branch you bought the tickets from and an instant refund will be done,” said Jah Prayzah.

He said their sights are now set on the Kadoma New Year’s Eve show pitting him and Winky D.

Fans encouraged Jah Prayzah to forget about Davido and focus on getting Yemi Alade who he collaborated with on Nziyo Yerudo.

Others suggested that Davido and South Africa’s Zodwa Wabantu were two birds of the same feather as no-shows were now akin with them.

However, it is not clear whether Davido cancelled the Harare show because he missed a flight to Zimbabwe, or he had not been paid for it.

What is clear though is that Davido was more interested in his sold out 30BillionConcert held on Wednesday in Lagos that he has been promoting for the past month.

A flick through his Facebook timeline is all about the show but there is no mention of the one in Zimbabwe.

It is a different story though on Jah Prayzah’s Facebook page, as he has been posting the flier for the cancelled show almost daily for the past two weeks.

An online comedian Skimbo summed up the relationship between Jah Prayzah and Davido:

“Jah Prayzah my brother, you should understand what Davido did to you is what’s called a business transaction.

“It doesn’t mean if you buy a stove at Mr Mohammad’s shop he automatically becomes your friend. It doesn’t mean that if you buy a chicken from me at my house I’m now your friend.”

Jah Prayzah has collaborated with Diamond Platinumz and South Africa’s Mafikizolo with both sets of artistes sharing the stage with him.