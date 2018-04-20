Davido, Mukanya arrive in Zim

Melissa Mpofu/Jonathan Mbiriyamveka, Showbiz Reporters

NIGERIAN superstar, Davido, who failed to pitch up in the country twice last year, finally made it here yesterday ahead of his 30 Billion Concert at the Harare International Conference Centre tomorrow.

Upon arrival at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport, Davido was swarmed by a mob of fans who had been patiently waiting for him. Security details visibly had a torrid time controlling the crowds.

Speaking at the airport, Davido, who was welcomed by show organiser, Genius “Ginimbi” Kadungure and Jah Prayzah, suggested that he had finally travelled to Zimbabwe because of his association with Ginimbi whom he respects. Two Kings Entertainment – Jah Prayzah’s music promoters – had been failing to bring the artiste whom they wanted to perform at Jah Prayzah’s album launch and a makeup show – both which he failed to attend.

“When I’m messing with G (Ginimbi), I knew I needed to be here so I left two days earlier, on Wednesday, for the show on Saturday. I’m happy I made it this time and it’s going to be an amazing show,” said Davido.

Explaining why he failed to travel to the country on the two occasions, Davido, who was called in by the Nigerian police for questioning over two of his friends’ deaths on the day he was meant to travel to Harare for a show in October last year – simply said: “The first time I had a show and had to catch a connecting flight to Zimbabwe which I missed. The second time was beyond my control and I apologise for that.”

He said compared to his debut performance in Harare in 2015 where he backtracked at a show in Belgravia, he had travelled with his band this time to ensure he gives fans here good value for their money.

“I brought a live band this time around so the show’s going to be amazing. I’m definitely going to give people a good show. I’ve way more songs than back then including one with my brother Jah Prayzah so my set will be like for two hours.”

Today, an All White Party will be held for Davido at the plush Pablo’z VIP club where SA television personality Boity Thulo is expected to host the event to give it an international appeal – similar to those hosted by Ginimbi across the Limpopo when he celebrates his birthday.

Meanwhile, Dr Thomas Mapfumo or Hurricane Hugo to some, also arrived in Zimbabwe, the land of his birth from his base in Oregon, the United States for the first time in 14 years.

Mapfumo aka Mukanya touched down at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport on Independence Day to a warm welcome from his legion of fans who waited patiently to greet the legendary chimurenga music star.

His arrival was symbolic in two ways – firstly, it was a big day for Zimbabweans after attaining Uhuru from colonial rule and secondly, after living in exile in the United States for the last 14 years, Mukanya finally made it home.

Quite honestly, he must have been homesick as he indicated in one of the promo videos on social media networks.

Mukanya is set to stage one of the biggest homecoming concerts so far this year. The concert slated for Glamis Arena next Saturday in Harare will see Mukanya taking to the stage backed by an 18-member piece band. The Kuenda Mbire singer will share the stage with Oliver Mtukudzi and the Black Spirits, Winky D, Gary Tight, Andy Muridzo and Sulumani Chimbetu.

The much-anticipated clash on home soil brings a lot of fond memories way back before Mukanya relocated to the United States. Dr Mapfumo will be all out to prove a thing or two since his long absence on the Zimbabwe’s mainstream music scene.

According to Entertainment Republic who are organising the Big Bira, tickets are going for $20 and can be purchased online on the www.thomasmapfumohomecoming.co.za website.