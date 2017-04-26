DEATH AT TURK MINE. . . 510-metre deep tunnel collapses on three workers

Whinsley Masara, Chronicle Reporter

A MINER died while two others were hospitalised with some injuries after a tunnel collapsed on them at Turk Mine in Bubi District, 56km north of Bulawayo.

Innocent Moyo of Mahlabathini Village, under Chief Mtshane in Inyathi died on the spot while Sidingukwazi Ncube (43) and Teramai Muchipisi (24), were hospitalised at Inyathi District Hospital.

Matabeleland North police spokesperson Inspector Siphiwe Makonese said the accident at one of the country’s biggest gold mines occurred on Monday afternoon.

“I can confirm the death of a miner at the mine in Bubi District. Three men were working in a tunnel which is about 510 metres deep which collapsed killing Innocent Moyo. One of them was drilling when the roof collapsed, completely covering the now deceased and he died on the spot. The other two sustained minor injuries and their conditions are stable,” she said.

Insp Makonese urged mine owners to ensure that their mines are inspected regularly to protect the lives of their workers.

Bubi ward 22 councillor Francis Zondo said the frequency of accidents at Turk Mine was worrying. He said they were wondering if anything is being done at the mine to ensure the safety of workers.

Efforts to get a comment from authorities at the mine were unsuccessful yesterday.

However, some Turk Mine workers said it was risky working at the mine, but they had no option.

Last year, two workers died while two others were hospitalised with critical injuries after a shaft collapsed at the mine. In yet another accident at the same mine, one person died and three others were injured in November 2014 in a shaft collapse. Then as now, some employees raised concern over their safety when working underground at the mine.

A worker who spoke on condition of anonymity yesterday said even though they were aware of the risks and challenges of working at the mine, they had no choice because most of them were breadwinners.

“We can’t complain about the working conditions and we continue despite the risks. We’re forced to work under dangerous conditions because we don’t have a choice,” said the worker.

Another said: “Mine officials have a tendency of blaming the workers when such disasters occur, not acknowledging that they could be at fault.”

