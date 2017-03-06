Death in bedroom war

Mashudu Netsianda and Thupeyo Muleya, Senior Reporters

A 26-YEAR-OLD woman allegedly stabbed her 50-year-old husband to death in Beitbridge following a row over the paternity of “their” five-month-old daughter.

The incident, which has since become the talk of the border town, happened on Saturday night at the couple’s home in Dulivhadzimu suburb.

Majahana Mazibuko died on the same night, a few minutes after he was admitted to Beitbridge District Hospital.

Neighbours and relatives told The Chronicle yesterday that Mazibuko and his wife, Geraldine Nyoni had a long standing domestic feud centred on the paternity of their only daughter.

They also described Nyoni as a violent person.

Mazibuko’s brother, Mr Vusa Matshudula, said it appears that the issue of paternity triggered the alleged brutal killing.

“My brother and his wife had a long standing domestic dispute. It looks like on that particular night, the major problem that actually triggered the fight was the issue of paternity of their daughter.

“The wife had earlier told my brother that the baby was not his and this degenerated into a dispute,” said Mr Matshudula.

He said soon after committing the alleged crime, Nyoni went to Dulivhadzimu Police Base where she reported her husband for refusing to give her custody of their daughter.

“When my sister-in-law went to the police base she lied to the police alleging that my brother was refusing to give her their daughter.

She claimed that he had snatched the daughter. However, when police later received a death report they subsequently hunted her down leading to her arrest,” said Mr Matshudula.

He said he learnt of his brother’s death from his sister.

“The baby was picked up by one of my sisters who found her lying on the blood-stained floor crying,” said Mr Matshudula.

The blood-stained knife, which was allegedly used in the killing was found at the house.

A neighbour who declined to be named, said she was watching television when she heard people shouting and someone screaming.

“I was watching a movie on TV when I heard people shouting at each other and the next thing it was a scream.

“When I went outside to investigate, I saw a man storming out of his room with blood gushing out of his neck and he was screaming and shouting for help,” she said.

When The Chronicle news crew visited the scene of the killing, scores of people from the neighbourhood where milling outside the house with some busy taking photos using their mobile phones.

Blood was splattered all over the floor and near the gate. The couple’s bedroom resembled a battlefield as teaspoons and plates were strewn all over the place.

A witness, Ms Nompilo Moyo, said: “This is shocking. I had never seen such a gruesome murder, especially by a woman for that matter. I actually saw the victim storming out of the house and his clothes were drenched in blood. His wife was the first to storm out of the room and fled.”

Matabeleland South police spokesperson, Inspector Philisani Ndebele confirmed the incident. He however, could not give details saying investigations were underway.

—@mashnets /@tupeyo