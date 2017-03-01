Declare state of disaster in flood ravaged areas

THE Government should consider declaring a state of disaster in areas severely affected by floods so that enough resources can be mobilised to assist people in those communities before the situation deteriorates into a humanitarian catastrophe.

Rains have wreaked havoc in southern parts of the country which include the two Matabeleland provinces, Bulawayo, Masvingo, southern districts of the Midlands and Manicaland. Heavy rains on Sunday left one person dead, extensively damaged roads and destroyed bridges, leaving parts of the country isolated.

The rains compounded an already dire situation in the wake of Cyclone Dineo which left a trail of destruction. The Bulawayo-Masvingo Highway was on Monday closed to traffic after Nkankezi Bridge situated on the highway in Filabusi collapsed. The bridge gave in to raging waters after Sukasihambe Dam, about 20km upstream burst its wall on Sunday night, flooding Nkankezi River.

On Thursday communities living between Filabusi and Mbondweni in Insiza South constituency were cut off from each other after a bridge in Kalna area was swept away by floods. Insiza South MP, Cde Malaki Nkomo said people in his area were now travelling for 200km via West Nicholson to access an area which is 30km away.

Thirteen families in Denga and Nzviyo villages under Chief Madyangove in Chivi near Mashava and nine Zimbabwe National Water Authority (Zinwa) employees spent four hours marooned, some on tress as the flooded Shashe and Musavezi rivers spilled to their homesteads. The Zinwa employees were marooned while working at Gaths Mine pump station in Mashava and they had to be rescued by the police sub-aqua unit from Buchwa Mine, Zvishavane.

The Government has said it will soon airlift aid to stranded communities and warned that more communities are likely to be marooned due to continued rains while drowning incidents are on the increase. The Minister of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing, Cde Saviour Kasukuwere, said some southern parts of the country were receiving up 200mm of rain in 24 hours.

“A number of communities have been marooned and more are likely to be marooned as the rainfall is expected to be sustained for the rest of the season. Incidents of drowning are on the upsurge,” said Minister Kasukuwere.

“Several homesteads have been destroyed notably at Umguza District where about 100 homesteads are affected, Chivi, Bulilima, and Mberengwa among other areas.” The Minister said one person died in Bikita due to a landslide while 21 were airlifted in the Midlands. He said infrastructural damage has resulted in many communities being cut off their areas of supplies.

“A combination of flooded rivers and damaged bridges has constrained access to services for some communities particularly parts of Insiza, Mberengwa and Gwanda. Plans are afoot to airlift supplies for severely affected parts of the country,” he said.

The Ministry of Environment, Water and Climate has recommended that a state of disaster be declared in the affected areas and we are sure the matter will receive the necessary attention in Cabinet. By declaring a state of emergency, Government will allow for effective mobilisation of resources with non-state actors such as aid agencies and non-Governmental organisations.

Already, some NGOs and aid agencies are assisting people in areas such as Tsholotsho which bore the brunt of flooding last week. We appeal to people in flood-hit areas to heed advisories from the Civil Protection Unit and desist from engaging in activities that might endanger their lives.

These include attempting to cross flooded rivers and sheltering under trees during severe thunderstorms. Classes can also be suspended in areas where children have to cross flooded rivers on their way to school. Motorists should also avoid crossing bridges with overflowing water.

The situation at Nkankezi Bridge is grave and Government should marshal resources to repair the bridge as soon as possible. The collapse of the bridge has cut off the Bulawayo-Masvingo Highway disrupting traffic from the southern region to the north and vice versa.

The incident should also spur authorities to prioritise infrastructure refurbishment as the heavy rains have exposed our inadequacy in that area. However, what should seriously concern Government and aid agencies is the looming humanitarian disaster in the wake of the heavy downpours.

Families have been left homeless and virtually destitute after entire villages were submerged in floods. The CPU – already stretched to the limit in terms of resources – has had its hands full since December and we commend the Air Force of Zimbabwe and the Police Sub Aqua Unit for always being on hand to assist in flood disasters. With more heavy rains forecast, the situation is likely to get worse and the Government should also consider joining hands with its regional counterparts in Sadc to tackle the flood disaster.

The United Nations, through its various humanitarian agencies, can also be roped in to assist flood victims.