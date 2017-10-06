Defaulters owe BCC $200m

Nyaradzo Bakari, Chronicle Reporter

THE Bulawayo City Council is now owed close to $200 million, with residents accounting for most of the debt at over $90 million.

According to the latest council report, in August alone, a $2 million debt was recorded.

BCC said residents owe council $93 758 629, industrial and commercial entities owe $62 456 539, parastatals and some Government Ministries owe it $3 281 096 , among others.

Clr Clayton Zana said swipe machines had increased council’s collections, but they had an impact on cash collections which have since been reduced.

He said residents were concerned about the unavailability of receipts for EcoCash transactions.

The Acting Deputy Financial Director Mr Cyprian Dabengwa said authorities were working with Econet to provide receipts for EcoCash transactions.

“Mr Dabengwa explained that although the use of swipe machines had increased council’s collections, it has an impact on cash collections which have since been reduced,” reads the report.

“He said that the Financial Services Department had engaged Econet and had agreed on a timeframe to send information on payments made to council through EcoCash so that receipts could be produced.”

Bulawayo United Residents’ Association chairperson, Mr Winos Dube, said economic challenges were contributing to people defaulting but encouraged residents to pay for services.

“It’s quite clear that the economic situation is affecting people. People are struggling to make ends meet. You would recall that these debts were once scrapped in 2013 but residents have accumulated the debts,” said Mr Dube.

“By saying this, we are not saying residents should not pay. We are appreciative of the economic situation but we encourage residents to continue paying to city council so that at the end of the day we are able to make a claim for service delivery.”

