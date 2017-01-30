Defections rock ZimPF in Bulawayo

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Correspondent

ZIMBABWE People First (ZimPF) is facing an exodus of supporters in Bulawayo following death threats and intimidation directed at senior and lower level members in the province.

So far, 15 members who defected to ZimPF from the People’s Democratic Party a few weeks ago are said to have returned to the Tendai Biti-led party.

This follows the resignation of the party’s Masvingo provincial chairman Retired Colonel Claudius Makova after the opposition party’s crushing defeat to Zanu- PF in the Bikita West by-election .

Cde Beauty Chabaya garnered 13 156 votes against ZimPF’s candidate, Mr Kudakwashe Gopo who managed only 2 453 in the January 21 by-election.

In Bulawayo, the Dr Joice Mujuru-led ZimPF is said to be involved in bitter factional fights which saw some of its senior party members being threatened with death.

Those who have received death threats include the party’s spokesperson Mr Methuseli Moyo.

Among the people who have left ZimPF is former Bulawayo MP Gladys Mathe. The ex-legislator yesterday said death threats and intimidation led to her leaving the ZimPF back to PDP.

“I’ve left that party because of the threats and intimidation. I’ve since rejoined PDP,” said Mathe.

Another member who left the party said she could not continue living in fear.

“Yes, I’ve left the party and rejoined PDP. The reason why I left is because of what has already been published in the Press. There are too many violent squabbles and I have a life and job I can’t risk,” she said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

PDP spokesperson in Bulawayo Mr Edwin Ndlovu said his party had welcomed back 15 of its former members.

“They are back in the party. It’s now work as usual. We are now working with them for the rally we are going to have at the City Hall on February 24,” Mr Ndlovu said.

He said ZimPF was a destructive party bent on causing disharmony in other political movements.

“They are busy recruiting from other political parties instead of mobilising their own people. Its structures across the country are led by disgruntled MDC members. They do not have support but are just there to weaken the opposition,” he said.

“We were expecting Gamatox (Dr Mujuru and the others who were fired by Zanu-PF in 2014) members to be the ones leading structures but people from MDCs are the ones leading it.”

