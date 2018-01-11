Delegation to attend UAE energy indaba

Prince Sunduzani, Business Reporter

A HIGH POWERED Zimbabwe delegation will this week attend the 8th session of the Assembly of International Renewable Energy Agency (Irena) in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates.

The delegation comprising senior government officials, will be led by Energy and Power Development Minister Ambassador Simon Khaya Moyo.

“The Irena assembly serves as a strategic platform for energy leaders to discuss challenges and opportunities in accelerating renewable energy deployment at national, regional and international levels.

“Two ministerial round tables will facilitate interaction between policy makers at the highest level,” said the ministry in a statement.

Zimbabwe is one of the countries on the continent pursuing the growth and development of renewable energy projects through Independent Power Producers (IPPs) as well as Public-Private Partnerships.

In 2016, the Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (Zera) licensed 24 Independent Power Producers.

