DeMbare fans, executive disagree

Paul Mundandi, Harare Bureau

THE Dynamos Supporters Association have claimed the violent incidents that rocked the Glamour Boys match against Ngezi Platinum at Baobab last Saturday were caused by both sides.

DeMbare fell 0-2 in this top-of-the-table clash.

Benjamin Munzira, the DeMbare national supporters chairman, said their secretary-general Webster Marechera rushed to issue a press statement which condemned the club’s fans even before he had received a report from them.

“As Dynamos we condemn violence and we are one club who have the least cases of invading the pitch. Marechera is the mouthpiece of the team but it is unfortunate that he issued a statement without hearing our side.

“As the norm, we report to the secretary-general a day after the match and we were still getting the correct numbers of those injured.

”Our members were injured, our cars and buses were stoned after the match.

“Twelve people were arrested and are they all Dynamos fans? I have no hidden agendas with him but I feel he jumped the gun,” said Munzira.

The organising-secretary for the Harare Chapter of the Dynamos Supporters Association, Benevolent Karikoga, had no kind words for Marechera.

“He was not even there at Ngezi and he should have waited for the national chairman to give him the details. He never heard anything from the fans.

“A joint meeting comprising the technical team, supporters and the executive should have been held first but I feel that our respected secretary jumped the gun.

“You can check our records from 2015 until 2017. We were never fined for pitch invasion by the PSL. In normal cases 70 police officers are usually on duty when we are playing but Ngezi had 12 of which the biggest number were police constabularies.

“Since 1963 we have never seen a technical team that refuses an order from the referee to have the ball boy removed.

“We challenge the media and Marechera to find out what transpired and not to attack us without facts. We also had our own Charlotte Dzaramba knocked down by a car in the stadium and it’s not being said.

”As Dynamos fans we condemn and we will continue to condemn violent acts at football matches,” said Karikoga.