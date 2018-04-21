DeMbare fans rally behind team

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

Harare giants, Dynamos, find themselves in unfamiliar territory, the tail end at a time when their old foes Highlanders are enjoying a bright start to the season with their followers coming in droves for their matches.

Tomorrow Dynamos face city rivals, Caps United, at the giant National Sports Stadium with their confidence at rock bottom following six-winless games.

DeMbare will be hoping to rediscover the glamour that seems to have eluded them. However, their Bulawayo based fans believe the team’s fortunes will change tomorrow.

The Dynamos FC Bulawayo Supporters’ Chapter yesterday visited the Chronicle office to express their undying love for the club whose pathetic start is no longer a joke and said they will get it right tomorrow.

They are aware that Caps United have also hit top form.

“This has been our worst start in years and seeing that things are not well within the Dynamos family, this is a game where we must unite for a purpose, rally behind the boys and win.

“The Dynamos brand is being torn apart by poor results and what we want is for players to stand up and protect the brand.

“Players should focus on playing and not in club politics.

“As supporters we will be behind them on Sunday and I’m confident that our first victory will be against Caps United,” said Sunungurai Bhiza.

The chapter’s secretary-general Blessing Marangwanda said they have organised three buses which will leave tomorrow morning for the Harare derby.

Marangwanda said they felt disrespected by club chairman Kenny Mubaiwa’s rant that they should go hang.

“I think the derby came at a bad time when we’re not playing well. There are also in-house fights that are threatening the club.

“The club president Mubaiwa (Kenny) told supporters to go hang a few weeks back which is not good. We will go in our numbers on Sunday and support the team away from home.

“However, when it comes to home games, we won’t waste our money and travel to Rufaro because Mubaiwa told us to hang, so we will stay at home for homes games until he retracts his statement.

“As for Sunday, the Bulawayo Chapter is organising three buses for the trip and we are sure that we will beat Caps United 3-1,” he said.

Pardon Marova, a staunch DeMbare fan said: “Derbies are self-motivating and our boys know that we can’t lose this one. We beat Caps United 1-0 in that ZNA Charity Shield match at the beginning of the year and I believe the derby has come at the right time. We are going to win and disappoint Caps United.

“We only want one win to get out of the relegation zone.”