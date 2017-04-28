DeMbare misstep against How Mine

Eddie Chikamhi, Harare Bureau

Dynamos 0-1 How Mine

HOW Mine coach Kelvin Kaindu said he was shocked by Dynamos’ pathetic performance yesterday after the lifeless Glamour Boys turned on a horror show to slump to another home defeat in a Castle Lager Premiership tie at the National Sports Stadium.

Lloyd Mutasa’s men succumbed to a late first half header by Toto Banda following a defensive gaffe involving goalkeeper Tonderai Mateyaunga and Lincolin Zvasiya.

It was Dynamos’ second straight home defeat in the Premiership campaign after they also fell 0-1 to FC Platinum on the opening day of the season.

Kaindu said he was surprised by DeMbare’s poor show.

“I think Dynamos have always been strong. I cannot take away the pedigree that they have, I have got so much respect for them even after collecting maximum points,’’ said the Zambian gaffer.

“But Dynamos are not as strong as we know Dynamos. I have seen Dynamos playing, I think they need to push up a bit.

“The league cannot be exciting without (a strong) Dynamos, honestly.’’

DeMbare were coming from a morale-boosting win away in Hwange but yesterday’s defeat could hamper the momentum that they had gathered especially after beating two of their biggest rivals Highlanders and CAPS United to win the Independence Cup last week.

However, some critics will say both Bosso and Makepekepe didn’t field their strongest teams in that tournament.

Mutasa yesterday still got a standing ovation from the fans after the match on his way back to the dressing room despite his team’s shocking poor show.

Dynamos were forced to make adjustments to the starting line-up following the injuries to key players Ocean Mushure, Denver Mukamba, Gift Saunyama and Masimba Mambare but the depth of his rebuilding exercise was cruelly exposed by How Mine.

The passing, which they appeared to have perfected in previous assignments, was atrocious and in all they played second fiddle to the visitors.

There was no determination among the Dynamos players and the supporters, who braved the chilly wet weather, were up with whistles of disapproval for the better part of the match to make their feelings known.

DeMbare survived a flurry of assaults in the first half but Emmanuel Mandiranga missed a sitter with their best opportunity which fell on the 28th minute following an interchange that involved Quality Kangadze and Wisdom Mutasa.

They were punished in the 44th minute when Zvasiya failed to communicate with his keeper and nodded the ball into the path of Banda after Mateyaunga had already left his line.

Takunda Sadiki had a glorious opportunity to square things up 10 minutes after the interval but somehow his shot kissed the base of the upright and was deflected out with the ‘keeper Donovan Bernard badly exposed.

DeMbare could have conceded a second in time added on when How Mine made a counter attack with Kudzai Chideu only for the striker’s chip to come off the woodwork.

Teams

Dynamos: T. Mateyaunga, P. Dube, C. Rusere, L. Zvasiya, E. Muroiwa, T. Chipunza, P. Makaha (V. Ndaba, 59th min), E. Mandiranga, T. Sadiki (C. Kapupurika, 75th min), W. Mutasa (T. Macheke), Q. Kangadze

How Mine: D. Bernard, P. Tonha (T. Ranthokoane, 58th min), B. Mbiriri, K. Chideu, M. Sakala, M. Mukumba (T. Makanda, 84th min), T. Banda, P. manhanga, K. Musharu, M. Ncube, T. January (N. Ndlovu, 66th min).