DeMbare out of deep end

Makomborero Mutimukulu in GWERU

Chapungu 1-2 Dynamos

JUST a few days ago, Dynamos were bottom of the Castle Lager Premiership table and had turned into such a joke everyone was taking turns to mock them as they struggled in those murky waters.

One Caps United fan even brought a placard at the National Sports Stadium during the Harare Derby predicting the fixtures which the Glamour Boys would be playing in the Zifa Northern Region Division One League next year.

Lloyd Mutasa looked a miserable man, living on borrowed time, and was handed a three-game ultimatum by the club’s leaders to turn things around.

He was told to win all the three matches, starting with the battle against Bulawayo City during the Easter holiday, and this battle against Chapungu at Ascot yesterday. Two straight wins have seen the Glamour Boys move into 10th place on the 18-team table and they are 14 points behind leaders Ngezi Platinum.

And, just like the way he passed the first step in edging Bulawayo City 2-1, and costing Darlington Dodo his job, yesterday’s assignment ended with a similar scoreline. The visitors had an explosive start and were deservedly ahead on 10 minutes, Kuda Kumwala drilling beyond Talbert Shumba, the giant Chapungu goalie.

Quality Kangadze, who missed a number of chances in the Harare Derby, doubled the lead on 33 minutes, nodding home after some brilliant work by Emmanuel Mandiranga down the left flank. Disappointed by his team’s abysmal start, Chapungu coach Tendai Chikuni hauled off Bruno Mtigo and Charles Mativenga six minutes before the breather.

But the new arrivals Phillip Marufu and Emmanuel Chitauro never got going as well and DeMbare continued with their dominance in the second half.

Kumwala, often lampooned as a Dynamos misfit who is not fit to wear the jersey number 13 made famous by the iconic Memory Mucherahohwa, enjoyed playing without pressure.

Godfrey Mukambi did more than what was enough at the back, adding some animation to every clearance, no matter how routine it was.

Chapungu gave Dynamos a late fright, when Marufu bundled home in stoppage time but it was too little, too late, for the home side. Mutasa felt his team could have scored more but welcomed a second win on the bounce.

“It’s a welcome result, we just hope to continue going. I cannot say we are up and running as yet but as a team we always have that feeling, that confidence, that we can win every game.

“We are happy to have won a second game on the run and will push for more,” he said.

Chapungu gaffer Chikuni had a bone to chew with referee Philani Ncube.

“Sometimes when you play these big teams it’s difficult to get some decisions. In the second half we went all out but we were frustrated by some of the calls made,” said Chikuni.

Chapungu: T Shumba, C Mativenga (E Chitauro 39th min) B Chihowa, C Kwaramba, R Matutu, M Muchangami, I Nyoni (B Mugoni 62nd min), E Muzanenhamo, A Tavarwisa, B Mtigo (P Marufu 39th min), B Sahondo

Dynamos: T Mateyaunga, G Mukambi, M Machazane, O Mwerahari, J Marufu, B Moyo, K Dhemere (M Mukumba 50th min) E Mandiranga (C Kapupurika 76th min) P Mutasa (P Makaha 52nd min) Q Kangadzi, K Kumwala