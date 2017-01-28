DeMbare to dock players’ salaries

Eddie Chikamhi, Harare Bureau

GIANTS Dynamos have threatened to suspend the payment of salaries of the senior players who did not report for training in their first week of preparations.

The technical team was not happy after the Glamour Boys’ pre-season got off to a slow start this week with most of the senior players like Masimba Mambare and Ocean Mushure AWOL.

Coach Lloyd Mutasa had to make do with the majority of the candidates that were unearthed from last week’s trials to get their programme underway.

Team manager Richard Chihoro yesterday said they are treating the no-show as a disciplinary issue and have resolved to hit the truant players on their pockets.

“Generally, I think the turnout was good. But we would want to make it clear to the senior players who have been AWOL this week that they should not expect anything in their accounts on Tuesday when the others get their salaries.

“Dynamos is a serious club and when we say we have started preparations all the members of the club should report for duty timeously.

“But there were some who skipped training without communicating with anyone.

“On this, we are not joking because we would want to take issues of discipline seriously. That’s where everything starts from. We want to do away with that attitude of truancy.

“It has been happening again and again whenever we return from the pre-season and it’s almost the same players involved. That has to stop now,” said Chihoro.

DeMbare were joined by defender Elisha Muroiwa at the gym yesterday.

Muroiwa returned from Gabon on Wednesday where he was involved in the Africa Cup of Nations with the Warriors.

Chihoro said discipline will take centre stage at DeMbare this year.

The Glamour Boys this week released veterans Rodreck Mutuma, Sydney Linyama, Jacob Muzokomba and former captain Stephen Alimenda.

While there are no clear signs yet on the big name players coming to DeMbare this season to replace the ones they lost to competition, Chihoro said the club will this season be in a rebuilding phase.

The Harare giants are likely to find it difficult to adjust after losing key players such as Godknows Murwira, Dominic Mukandi and Brett Amidu to rivals Ngezi Platinum Stars and FC Platinum.

“At this point I cannot tell if we are going to sign big names because I haven’t received anything from the coaches concerning such plans. But, basically we want to work with those who have the serious desire to play for Dynamos; those who have the club at heart,” said Chihoro.

“We would want to deal with youngsters who want to make names for themselves, players who have the hunger to win things. That is the reason why we are rebuilding the club. We are blending the youth and the experienced players that we already had.

“We will work with what we have.

“It doesn’t matter we have decided to take this route, we still aim for silverware this year. This is what Dynamos is all about, results.

“So we will have to work round the clock and I am sure with the youngsters that we have many people will be surprised. We are going to shock many.”