Diamond Platnumz wants more collabos with Zim artistes

Melissa Mpofu in Harare

Diamond Platnumz, the Tanzanian artiste who collaborated with Jah Prayzah to produce what has now become a hit —Watora Mari, says he is willing to work with more Zimbabwean artistes in order to develop their careers.

Speaking before his performance with Jah Prayzah at the HICC yesterday, the artiste who rose to fame after winning a series of Channel O Music Video Awards a few years back, said he was not selective and could collaborate with anyone.

“When I’m doing a collaboration, I’m not really fussy on whether one is an established artiste or up-and-coming. Whether it’s your first song or second album, I don’t care. As long as I like the beat and if you have a good song, I’ll definitely jump onto it.”

“For me what I believe is that the person who’s starting should be supported because he or she also wants to be successful. I have to be the first person to help people out.”

Diamond Platnumz said being invited to perform in Zimbabwe showed that the East Africa music industry was growing.

“Coming here has opened doors for fellow artistes in East Africa. It shows that our music is growing as it is being appreciated outside our region.”

The artiste who is set to release a single with America’s Ne-yo, said Jah Prayzah was a talented artiste and urged local artistes to emulate him and be more vigorous when marketing their works. He said artistes should take advantage of social media platforms.

“Artistes here should not give up but instead should keep pushing. One day they’ll make it,” said Diamond Platnumz.