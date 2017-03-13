Diasporans donate to flood victims

Allen Khumalo, Chronicle Reporter

UNITED Kingdom-based Zimbabwean group, Qoki Zindlovukazi Manina Amahle has donated 120 blankets and groceries worth $1 000 to the Sipepa flood victims in Tsholotsho.

Qoki Zindlovukazi Manina Amahle is an online women’s organisation which seeks to empower its group members through addressing challenges they face in the Diaspora and their countries of origin.

One of the group members, Sithule Tshuma last week said the group felt obliged to make a difference soon after receiving news of the floods.

“The floods started when we were due to donate blankets to Tsholotsho and Filabusi hospitals. As a group we then agreed that instead of sending these blankets to those areas, we send them to the casualties of the floods at Sipepa Clinic. We were touched when we heard that they had lost everything and we thought they needed help urgently. What really pushed us is that there are more than 120 children who have been affected by the floods and they are no longer going to school. That even made us want to help more as women,” said Tshuma.

The group is also targeting to donate blankets to 13 districts in Matabeleland region and Midlands province every month. Last month, the group donated 60 blankets to St Luke’s Hospital.

Matabeleland North Provincial Administrator Ms Latiso Dlamini confirmed the donation and called upon citizens to join hands in making a difference in Tsholotsho.

Meanwhile, the families at Vimridge Farm in Umguza District, who were left homeless after heavy rains pounded the area, received a consignment of goods from the Civil Protection Unit (CPU) on Thursday.

The villagers settled themselves at the farm, owned by Presbyterian Church more than 20 years ago.

The consignment included blankets, clothes, shoes, water containers, exercise books and water treatment tablets.

Umguza DA Mrs Gloria Round handed over the goods on behalf of the CPU to the villagers, saying the 105 people had been stranded since they were affected by floods about three weeks ago. She, however, said the families needed tents, food and building material to construct new structures as their homes were destroyed by the floods.

She said their houses were built with wooden poles and dagga.

Ward 7 councillor Happiness Sibanda said the families were desperate for food. She added that most of the villagers had no birth certificates and identity cards, making it difficult for their children to write examinations and proceed to Form 1.

“These children go to Fairbridge Primary School. The school is always calling me asking for food for them. They go to school hungry and they fail to concentrate in class. Sometimes they collapse because they would have gone for days without food.

“Most of the children don’t go beyond Grade 7 because they don’t have birth certificates. I’m therefore appealing to the Registry Department to relax its requirements on identity particulars so that they can continue with their education and be able to work for their families,” said Clr Sibanda.

The Chronicle is co-ordinating donations to assist Tsholotsho floods victims. Those willing to help through second-hand clothes or other items can contact the Editor’s secretary Estere Linje on 09-888871-9 or 0777952380 or bring the donations to the Chronicle offices at corner 9th Avenue and George Silundika Street.

@pamelashumba1

@khumzallen