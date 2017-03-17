Diasporans donate to horror crash family

Auxilia Katongomara, Chronicle Reporter

A GROUP of Zimbabwean women based in the United Kingdom has donated $400 to the Sibanda family which lost some of its members in an accident that occurred near the National University of Science and Technology in Bulawayo last week.

Fourteen people from two families died on the spot last Wednesday when a commuter omnibus they were travelling in collided with a haulage truck. One more person, Enert Sibanda, who had been admitted to Mpilo Central Hospital’s Intensive Care Unit, died on Tuesday morning from injuries sustained in the horrific accident, bringing the death toll to 15.

Speaking in a telephone interview from the UK, Mthwakazi Queens founder, Ms Sazini Malaba, said they were saddened that one family could lose a number of relatives all at once.

“We came up with the idea of raising the money because we saw the story online and I shared with the group members. It was sad that a family could lose so many people at the same time hence we decided to chip in and help,” said Ms Malaba.

She said one of the group’s members, Nqobizitha Ncube, is related to Ms Ruth Ncube who is still hospitalised following the accident.

“We have helped quite a lot of people back home and we are apolitical. We are hoping that it will assist the bereaved particularly the mother who is in hospital who needs medical attention,” said Ms Malaba.

She said their group was founded in November 2015 and has about 2 000 women as members and their objective was to assist women and families in Matabeleland region.

Speaking after receiving the donation, Mr Kenny Sibanda, who is still grappling to come to terms with the death of his three children and two siblings in the horror crash, said he was grateful for the donation.

“I’m very grateful for the donation, I have no words to express my gratitude. May the Lord bless them for remembering us in such trying times,” said Mr Sibanda.

He said funeral arrangements for his sister Enert, who died in hospital on Tuesday, the day when seven other accident victims were buried, would be announced in due course.

Mourners are still gathered at number 58113/4 in Mabutweni suburb.

