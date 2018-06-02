‘Digital’ calls for introspection at DeMbare

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

ANOTHER Dynamos legend has called on the club leadership to take a serious introspection of itself instead of always blaming the coaches for the team’s shambolic performance.

The US- based former hitman, Vitalis ‘Digital’ Takawira said it was worrying that a team with a rich history as Dynamos could be in such financial dire straits to an extent of failing to have pre-season match balls.

In April, Takawira’s former teammates Chamu Musanhu and Memory Mucherahowa, now based in the United Kingdom raised the red flag and said the once glamorous Harare side risked relegation if serious measures are not taken as a matter of urgency.

“Things are falling apart, we need operation restore legacy,” said Musanhu.

Mucherahowa, one of the finest midfielders to emerge from the Glamour Boys, said greed and hunger for power was the main reason why their boyhood club is in this mess.

“There is a big problem at Dynamos right now. Things are not looking good and people shouldn’t just fold hands. Dynamos needs to be run like a professional team. What should be done now is to change the whole structure at the top. Dynamos is moving backwards just because of a few individuals who either think they can turn things around or they are greed using this institute as their private business. Things need to change right away like yesterday,” said the player nicknamed Mwendamberi.

He said it was becoming increasingly clear that unless some action is done, relegation was a matter of time adding that the technical team might just be caught in an unfortunate scenario when the real culprits are hiding in their offices.

“Its not like hakuna some other people who can run that club. We know some people are interested but they are always being blocked by these people at the top. I do receive a lot of calls from people who want to help Dynamos right now but I know it’s a waste of time, it has got more to do with the board and executive. I dont now how good Mutasa (Lloyd) is but he is the same man who nearly got it last season. But look, the season starts when dynamos do not have even a single ball. Where did the money from NetOne go? That team has got potential let other people run it,” said Mucherahowa.

Speaking from his base in the US, Takawira conceded that their boyhood club was in shambles, describing the situation as the worst in the history of the club.

“On my beloved Dynamos it’s not a secret that the team is in shambles, this is the worst situation the team has ever been. How can a club as big as Dynamos fail to have training soccer balls? The club owes players money and they can’t feed players on game days. When the team loses guess whose fault is it,- the poor coach. So l think we need to start looking at the top, the administrators should be held accountable instead of blaming the coaches every time there is a problem,” said Takawira.

He said it was high time the team invested heavily on the juniors.

“l am a great believer in juniors, l came from the club juniors, look at the players who graduated from the juniors and made an impact at the club. The club needs to start investing in juniors,” said Takawira who is also an Under-10 and 11 juniors coach at SC Waukesha Soccer Academy in US.