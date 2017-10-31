Digitalisation high on Govt priorities

Mashudu Netsianda, Senior Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Digital Broadcasting Migration Project remains high on Government’s priorities as it is a critical national infrastructure development project under Zim-Asset, the Minister of Media, Information and Broadcasting Services Cde Simon Khaya Moyo has said.

Speaking during the 10th anniversary celebrations of Mrs Rebecca Chisamba’s production and media consultancy company in Harare on Thursday last week, Minister Khaya Moyo said digitalisation has the potential to fully empower citizens in terms of access to information, freedom of expression, as well as availing business and employment creation opportunities that enhance the enjoyment of constitutionally guaranteed rights.

He however, expressed concern over delays in the implementation of the digitalisation process, saying it has taken longer than initially thought as a result of challenges.

“As most of you may be aware, Zimbabwe, like most other countries in the region is migrating from analogue to digital broadcasting. To this end, the Government, through my ministry, is rolling out the national digital broadcasting programme, which, regrettably, has taken longer to complete than previously anticipated due to resource mobilisation constraints,” said Minister Khaya Moyo.

He however, assured Zimbabweans that the project was still on course, saying the results on the ground were encouraging.

“I am confident that we will be in a position very soon to announce the launching of our broadcasting services onto the digital platform. Increased channels, improved reception, better picture and sound quality are among the benefits of digital broadcasting,” Minister Khaya Moyo said.

He said the creative arts and media industries would benefit tremendously from the increase of TV channels to 12.

“There will also be an increase in business and employment opportunities. Given the additional increase of five more public television broadcasting channels, it is apparent, ladies and gentlemen, that content to play on those channels is the biggest challenge before us as we near our launch into the era of digital broadcasting,” said Minister Khaya Moyo.

He said there are significant benefits for migrating from analogue to digital television broadcasting.

The Minister urged content producers and Zimbabwean artistes to take up the challenge seriously by showcasing their talents, expertise and capacity so that they are able to compete in a highly globalised world.

Cde Khaya Moyo paid tribute to Mrs Chisamba for her achievements.

“It is indeed pleasing to note that the Mai Chisamba Show has since 2007 flourished under the flagship of Chisamba Productions and Media Consultancy,” he said.

“On behalf of the Government of Zimbabwe, my Ministry, the media fraternity and the people of Zimbabwe who are ardent followers of the Mai Chisamba Show, allow me to congratulate Mai Dr Rebecca Chisamba and her team on this 10th anniversary of their launch as a private media production house.”

“Congratulations! Makorokoto! Amhlope! We wish you many more years of success serving Zimbabwe as a serious player contributing to the promising growth of our local content production industry,” he said.

The Mai Chisamba Show has branded itself well as a platform with immense capacity for informing and educating the public about various topical issues including critical issues ensuing from Government policies and programmes.

