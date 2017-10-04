Diliza gets showered with love at home

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

South Africa-based Stiff front man, Diliza, put his popularity to the test at the weekend when he celebrated his birthday in Bulawayo – for the first time in years – at Club Connect.

He passed the test with flying colours if the attendance is anything to go by as friends from the arts fraternity and fans came out in their numbers to party with him.

The Luveve-born lyricist could not believe the love shown for him in the city as the VIP area which had been reserved for him swelled up with the likes of Sandra Ndebele, Babongile Sikhonjwa and Nkululeko Nkala among many others. Occasionally, fans made their way to the VIP section to take pictures with the star. Each time he left his seat, he was swarmed by fans who wanted to interact and take pictures with him – showing how much love people in his hometown have for him.

To get the party started, Diliza took to the DJ box with the help of Sikhonjwa and performed about eight songs. He used his birthday celebration to introduce fans to his group’s new music. Judging by the response from the crowd, songs like Awe Ma, Juluk’ iRoof and Private Party will likely be club bangers just like the group’s successful track – Umcimbi.

Sikhonjwa led the birthday song and also joined Diliza on stage and supported him as he unveiled the new tracks.

Also in attendance at Diliza’s birthday celebrations were Zimbabwe Tourism Authority CEO, Karikoga Kaseke and Sanganai/Hlanganani travel fair buyers who seemed to enjoy every bit of the party judging by the time they left. They were glued in their VIP sections closely watching in amusement as Diliza rocked the stage.

Speaking after the party, Diliza said: “It was the best birthday party I’ve ever had. I really enjoyed. For the past couple of years, I’ve been partying in South Africa, but for the first time I partied in Bulawayo and I must confess, this was the best decision ever. I want to do it again and again.”

Earlier in the week, Diliza who declared that he was single stayed true to his word as he was a lone wolf the whole night. The only woman who was by his side was his cousin who closely guarded his birthday cake while he and his crew enjoyed the various drinks in the comfort of the VIP area.