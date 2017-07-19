Dinha drops Honest Moyo bombshell

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

FORMER Warriors’ midfielder Edelbert Dinha has reacted angrily to reports that he barred Highlanders’ left-back Honest Moyo from the national team’s tour of duty in Namibia because he wanted to take him for trials at an unnamed South African side.

Moyo was a surprise exclusion from the squad named by coach Sunday Chidzambwa for the first-leg of the African Nations Championship (Chan) qualifier against Namibia last Sunday, with Warriors’ manager Wellington Mpandare saying the Bosso defender hadn’t been dropped, but was omitted at the request of his handlers (Dinha).

However, the former Caps United and South African giants Orlando Pirates’ player said he never spoke to anyone from the national team and let alone ask for Moyo to be dropped.

Dinha said as a former player and registered player intermediary, he knows that donning a national team jersey is a huge platform for any player and said if ever there was anything tangible, he would have communicated with Moyo’s club, not the national team.

“I didn’t betray anyone and I didn’t say he mustn’t go to the national team. It is a huge platform for any player to perform. As an agent I’m very much aware that the player can go for trials when there is an invitation letter, so I don’t think I would’ve said that without it.

“I didn’t speak to anyone from the management requesting Honest to stay behind. I think I would have notified Highlanders. Highlanders made it clear that they only release their players when there is a request from a club interested in any player,” said Dinha.

Moyo’s absence in Namibia forced some positional changes that saw Ocean Mushure reverting to left-back, a position the more offensive Moyo caused a lot of problems for opposing teams during the Cosafa Castle Cup in South Africa.

Moyo was one of the outstanding Warriors’ players in the Cosafa Castle Cup.

Dinha becomes the second high profile former Warriors’ player to distance himself from interfering with national team selection after the legendary Peter Ndlovu was forced to fly to Harare to clear his name over his alleged involvement in Khama Billiat’s no show for the Warriors’ camp in preparations for the 2019 African Cup of Nations qualifier against Liberia last month.

Mpandare accused Ndlovu of blocking Billiat from joining the squad despite the player being injured.

Ndlovu was forced to accompany Billiat to be assessed by the Warriors’ medical team in Harare, who confirmed that the Mamelodi Sundowns’ talisman was carrying an injury.

