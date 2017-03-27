Dinner in London for Tuku’s 65th birthday

Showbiz Correspondent

LEGENDARY musician Oliver Mtukudzi will celebrate his 65th birthday in style at a special dinner party in London that will also honour his illustrious career that spans four decades.

The star-studded dinner will be held at the Marriott Hotel in Waltham Abbey, London on April 22.

Flying under the banner name Tuku@65dinner, the event is being organised exclusively by red carpet event specialists, Black Tie Management.

The Tribute Dinner will celebrate the rich and cultural music career of the country’s most recognised and decorated artiste as well as his birthday.

“We are thrilled, and also very honoured to be hosting this special dinner for our very own music icon, legendary artiste and well respected man whose talent, self-effacement and outstanding achievements deserve to be celebrated,” said Zenzo Ncube, one of the organising members of Black-Tie Management.

The elite dinner will give Tuku fans in the UK a unique opportunity to dine with and spend an evening with him, his family and friends.

Guests will be treated to a sumptuous three-course dinner and will be serenaded endlessly throughout the night with a select number of artistes lined up to pay tribute to the master of song.

The highlight of the night will see Tuku take to the stage to give guests a taste of his very own music, including songs from his 65th album.

In response to the organisers’ invitation to the honorary dinner, Tuku’s manager Sam Mataure said Dr Mtukudzi is humbled and delighted to be honoured in this very special way.

“Samanyanga’s (Tuku’s totem) journey in music has been a long, diverse and successful one. It has reached people from the most isolated rural growth points of Zimbabwe all the way to the diaspora communities overseas. We are grateful and all looking forward to travelling to London to celebrate a great legend among our friends and fans at the dinner,” Mataure added.

Famous for his soulful husky voice and acoustic guitar, Mtukudzi is one of Zimbabwe’s most prolific musicians across Africa and Europe. His career stretches back to the 1970s, and in 40 years has produced over 60 spectacular albums.

The multi-talented artiste, whose gifts know no bounds has also distinguished himself as an actor on the big screen, with admirable performances that include critically acclaimed documentaries and feature films such as Jit and Neria.