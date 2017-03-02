DISASTER DECLARED: President acts after floods ravage southern Zimbabwe

Pamela Shumba, Senior Reporter

PRESIDENT Mugabe has declared the floods that have ravaged the southern parts of the country a state of disaster amid revelations that $80 million is required to repair roads and bridges destroyed by incessant rains.

Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Dr Joram Gumbo yesterday said the declaration has been necessitated by the thousands of people that have been left homeless following the floods that hit most parts of the country.

“The floods have been declared a state of disaster by the President. A full statement will be issued tomorrow” said Minister Gumbo yesterday.

The declaration will enable the Government to mobilise the required resources to assist the thousands of people affected by the floods mostly in the southern part of the country.

Minister Gumbo said his ministry had engaged the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development, the Ministry of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing as well as the Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC) to mobilise the required $80 million to repair damaged roads and bridges.

“The situation is a disaster and unfortunately we were not expecting such a damage to our infrastructure and the displacement of so many families as a result of flooding in many areas.

“We’ve not received such rains in a long time. This means that the money for immediate road repairs is not available,” said Cde Gumbo.

He said his ministry was expecting $30 million from the Ministry of Finance and then mobilise the remaining $50 million from banks through Zinara.

Minister Gumbo said his ministry was already engaging companies that could undertake the repairs once the rains stop.

“We’re getting information that the rains will continue and it’s unfortunate that we can’t repair the roads and the bridges when it’s raining. We’re however certain that by the time the rains stop, we would have mobilised the required resources to undertake the repairs,” he said.

Cde Gumbo said the target was to complete the repair work in six months but temporary infrastructure will be put up to enable closed roads to open to traffic.

He said road engineers were still assessing the extent of the damage which he said continues to change due to the rains.

Minister Gumbo said apart from the road network, Government had a task to repair damaged dams, schools and clinics while families also needed assistance to rebuild destroyed homes.

“ Affected areas include Masvingo South, Midlands, parts of Matabeleland South and North as well as Manicaland province,” said Minister Gumbo.

Last week President Mugabe declared a state of disaster on Harare’s road network which has also been badly damaged by the incessant rains.

@pamelashuma1.