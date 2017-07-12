Disgraced lawyer in $50 000 house fraud

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Correspondent

DISGRACED Bulawayo lawyer Mr Tungamirayi Nyengera has been sucked into a $50 000 fraud case in which four people have been arrested for selling a house they did not own.

Mr Nyengera was deregistered from practising law in 2014 after being convicted of fraud following his connivance with a prison guard to unlawfully release a convict.

He has been sucked into another fraud scandal involving Bradley Brandt (35), Frank Matare (36), Sithabile Dlodlo (64) and Elphas Ncube who have been arrested for selling a house they did not own.

The four were arrested in the city at the weekend.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Precious Simango said Mr Nyengera was not arrested but his involvement in the case is being investigated.

She said the four allegedly connived to swindle Mr Bvumazvipere Siwawa from Emganwini suburb by selling him a house they did not own for $50 000.

“We’ve arrested the four who allegedly connived to sell a house in Bellevue suburb for $50 000. One of the accused posed as the owner of the house and produced fake identity documents of the actual owner,” she said.

“They sold the house to an unsuspecting victim who paid them $25 000 as down payment which gave him access to the house in the hope that the full payment was going to be completed in three months.”

She said Brandt, who posed as the owner of the house, vanished leading to Mr Siwawa to visit the property he had bought.

Insp Simango said neighbours at the house told him that its owner was based in Masvingo.

“He found the house being renovated and when he contacted the neighbours they told him that its owner stayed in Masvingo.

“That’s when he reported the matter to the police leading to the suspects’ arrest,” said Insp Simango.

She warned members of the public to desist from engaging people purporting to be estate agents.

“We’re concerned that a number of people are losing their money while trying to purchase houses as they are engaging fraudsters who pose as estate agents yet these individuals will be unregistered,” Insp Simango said.

“For instance Matare is posing as a real estate agent yet he is not registered for the practice and conducts his business at a city car dealership.

“We also urge members of the public to engage reputable lawyers when trying to buy property.”

@nqotshili