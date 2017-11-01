Distruction Boys to bring Gqom album to Skies

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

DURBAN dance music duo Distruction Boyz (pictured), which brought the house down at Club Connect in September, will be returning to Bulawayo on November 17 to give fans a feel of their new album, Gqom is the Future.

Gqom is the Future was released two weeks ago and already, nightspots are giving it heavy rotation especially the song Omunye.

Club Connect proprietor, Biggie Chinoperekwei, said the duo was back by popular demand adding that they were ready to host them.

“The last time the group was in Bulawayo, they did very well. People had a good time and the boys clearly enjoyed their set. A lot of people have been requesting for them to come back, especially after the release of their first album and fortunately, the Distruction Boyz are also keen on returning,” said Chinoperekwei.

At their debut performance, two speakers blew out at the club, something Chinoperekwei said had been rectified to avoid a similar scenario.

“We’ll make sure that we have speakers that can take the heat as the Gqom sound is a very powerful one with a lot of bass. However, there’re a lot of factors that caused the speakers to blow out last time including that there was no constant supply of direct current electricity from Zesa which could have triggered an electrical fault.”

After the boys’ outstanding performance in September and their meteoritic rise to fame, Chinoperekwei said they were considering making Distruction Boyz resident DJs at Club Connect.

“We’re in talks with the duo for them to come to Club Connect at least once or twice a month. They’re a good group who know how to make people dance and enjoy music, something that the club seeks to achieve, connecting people and music.”

During their last visit, Distruction Boyz were meant to meet and dialogue with artistes in Bulawayo, but Chinoperekwei bemoaned the local artistes saying they did not pitch up.

“All we can do is to facilitate that the international artistes we bring meet Bulawayo artistes to dialogue and assist each other. We can’t force people to come and meet them if they don’t want to.

“Last time Distruction Boyz were here and they waited for the Bulawayo artistes who didn’t turn up which was disappointing as we thought they’d use that opportunity to network with them,” he said.

Another meeting with the visitors will be facilitated with the hope that the local artistes will attend this time.