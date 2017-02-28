Ditched injiva ‘axes’ ex-wife, son

Patrick Chitumba, Midlands Bureau Chief

AN injiva allegedly axed his ex-wife (23) and the couple’s one year old son to death after the woman ditched him.

It is suspected the double murder suspect — Mkululi Moyo (30) — of Utandi Village under Chief Bvute in Mberengwa could have fled to South Africa after killing Ms Netsai Maruvise and baby Mthabisi on Thursday last week.

Police have since launched a manhunt for him.

Acting Midlands Provincial police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Ethel Mukwende yesterday said the incident occurred at Nyama General Dealer Shop, Neta Business Centre in Mberengwa.

She said Ms Maruvise was customarily married to Moyo.

Asst Insp Mukwende said Ms Maruvise and Moyo separated sometime last year following an undisclosed misunderstanding.

She said Ms Maruvise moved from Utandi Village and settled with her sister and aunt who are shop keepers at Nyama General Dealer Shop.

“I can confirm that we are investigating a case of murder which occurred between February 23 and 24 at Nyama General Dealer Shop at Neta Business Centre, Mberengwa. It is alleged that Ms Netsai Maruvise and Mthabisi Moyo, an infant aged one were both murdered by Mkululi Moyo. Moyo is ex-husband of Maruvise and father to the infant,” she said.

She said on February 23, Moyo arrived at the shop to talk to Ms Maruvise since he wanted her back at their matrimonial homestead.

Asst Insp Mukwende said around 8PM, on February 23, Moyo and Ms Maruvise failed to reach a consensus.

“Moyo left the shops but threatened to consult a witch doctor to kill Mthabisi in order to spite his ex-wife. On the same night, Ms Maruvise and Mthabisi retired to bed in one room while her sister and aunt slept in another room at Nyama General Dealer Shop,” she said.

Asst Insp said the following morning at around 6AM, Ms Maruvise’s sister went to open the shops and discovered her sister’s (Moyo’s ex-wife) body and her son’s with cracked skulls lying in pools of blood.

She said a report was made to the police who have launched a manhunt for the double murder suspect.

“The mother and child suffered skull fractures and were found in pools of blood. The suspect fled during the night. We are appealing to anyone with information that might lead to the arrest of Moyo to visit their nearest police station. We also appeal to members of the public to desist from using violence to solve disputes,” said Asst Insp Mukwende.

The bodies of the mother and child are at Zvishavane District Hospital awaiting postmortems, she said.

@pchitumba1