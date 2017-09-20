DJ Arch Jnr breaks World Record. . . SA tot becomes world’s youngest club Disc Jockey

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

Five-year-old South African DJ Arch Jnr has broken the Guinness World Record to become the youngest club DJ in the world.

Born Oratilwe Hlongwane, DJ Arch Jnr who rose to fame after winning SA’s Got Talent last year, was officially inducted into the record books last Wednesday after successfully beating Japanese six-year-old Itsuki Morita’s mark. Before that, he became an instant social media sensation after a video of him mixing a popular house tune went viral in December 2015.

DJ Arch Jnr performed his record-breaking hour-long set on June 10 after his father Glen Hlongwane managed to sneak the youngster into the Platinum Lounge in Cosmo City. This was his third Guinness attempt.

“His first attempt which he undertook at the age of three was unsuccessful as the young boy wasn’t able to concentrate long enough to complete the hour and his second attempt wasn’t recognised by the global world records body because his set was performed at a stadium and not in a club or bar,” wrote New Wave PR – the DJs public relations consultants.

After winning SA’s Got Talent, the talented DJ has secured a series of slots to show off his craft. He is the resident DJ for the McDonald’s U/14 Schools Soccer League and will be performing at the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA’s) in Nigeria.

“DJ Arch Jnr has quickly amassed star power around his brand that has commanded attention across the continent making him one of SA’s most sought-after personalities and DJs,” wrote New Wave PR.