DJ Shimza impresses despite low turn out

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

DESPITE a low turnout at the much-touted DJ Shimza show at Club Connect in Bulawayo on Friday the South African wheel spinner had the crowd on their feet for most of the night.

DJ Shimza was in Bulawayo for the first time since 2013 and dished out new tracks such as Makhe that he did with Maphorisa featuring Moonchild Sanelly.

The hordes of people who usually flood the entrance of the club when a show is happening at the joint, were nowhere to be seen on Friday night,.

Perhaps the low turnout could be attributed to the rains that finally poured down in Bulawayo after a dry spell that lasted months. Or it was too soon in the year for people in Bulawayo to go all out partying as they were still recovering from “January disease.”

Whatever the reason, entrance to the venue was a breeze and once inside local DJs such as Slamma, Zet, Kead Wikead, Mellow Drum and St Willz, kept the nightspot grooving.

People were coming into the venue in drips and drabs as from 10PM as they eagerly waited for DJ Shimza to take to the decks.

Before this auspicious occasion happened, the club was slowly filling up to respectable numbers and the VIP area was a hive of activity with those who drink expensive booze gathered there.

DJ Shimza took to the decks at 1.30AM, but before that there was a technical glitch. Apparently there was a problem with his flash stick which had all his music for the set and the sound system went quiet. This led some in the club to sing, Int’ oyenzayo siyayizonda, but DJ Shimza and the engineers kept their cool.

After some minutes of silence on the decks, the party started and DJ Shimza had the crowd dancing.

Songs such as Makhe got people singing along. What was ironic was when he played Omunye by Distruction Boyz, a song that describes scenes of a packed nightclub, but it was not the case with DJ Shimza on the decks. Club Connect was not remotely packed unlike when the exponents of the song visited the place last year. Apart from that DJ Shimza’s show was a night to remember for those who came out and had some fun.

His set was divided into two parts with the first being mostly electro house which got the party started for the already inebriated crowd. They came closer to the DJ’s booth to get a closer view of him taking pictures, selfies and videos of Shimza on the decks.

And when he ended his set at 3AM fans had danced themselves weary and were ripe and ready.