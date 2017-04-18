DJ Skaiva strikes right note on debut

Nhlalwenhle Ngwenya, Showbiz Correspondent

DJ Skaiva’s debut album that was launched in Bulawayo at the weekend may just be one of the best house music productions to emerge from the city where South African house music dominates.

Titled Against All Odds, the album is packed with 14 tracks including Singajindi featuring Lillian, SaGumbo, Power featuring Juandez Apongo and Shingirira featuring Joel.

The DJ tried by all means to give the album a different feel, doing away with SA house beats.

Already boasting of a huge following across Limpopo, Skaiva sampled some of the tracks at the launch and it was evident he knew just what the people wanted to hear as they danced along to each beat.

Judging from the reaction, it is clear the DJ hit the right chord as the album may just be a club banger.

The album details Skaiva’s struggle in the music industry, without necessarily being preachy or predictable, as he takes his audience in a dance journey through heavy bass outline and vocals from talented vocalists whom he featured.

“This is just a testimony of my struggle. I just wanted to make it interesting and that’s why I included talented vocalists to tell my story,” said DJ Skaiva.

He said he realised the power of social media as most of his followers from Facebook attended the launch.

“I’ve always been vocal and pushing my music on different social media platforms and the best part was that I managed to meet most of the people who I usually interact with on those platforms. We’d never met in person and it was good to see and interact with them at the launch,” he said.

Fellow artistes including Cal_Vin, DJ Slimza, DJ Swagg, Mdue 7 also turned up.