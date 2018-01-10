DJ stabbed in bar brawl

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

A Bulawayo DJ was last Saturday night stabbed during a fight at Red Cafe that led to the breaking of a glass door at the nightspot.

DJ DBongz Deeper (real name Bongani Dube) was stabbed, allegedly by one Victor Ncube a friend to another DJ Nospa.

One of the founding members of the Chronicles of House Nations movement was stabbed by Ncube on the hand and stomach with the attack landing him in hospital at United Bulawayo Hospitals.

Ncube is in police custody.

According to eye witness accounts DJ Nospa and Ncube were in Red Cafe drinking when DBongz Deeper came in to greet him.

After a few pleasantries DBongz Deeper started laughing. This did not go down well with Ncube who asked why he was cackling away.

Obscenities were exchanged and DJ DBongz Deeper said he thought it was a joke, but only saw that it was serious when Ncube slapped him.

“DJ Nospa and I had a misunderstanding which I apologised for but then this guy decided to make matters worse out of nothing, thought he was a joke until he slapped me,” said DBongz Deeper.

He said after the slap there was a lot of pushing and shoving with Red Cafe bouncers throwing them out.

In the melee a bottle was allegedly thrown by Ncube aimed at him but it hit the glass door by the entrance, shattering it.

After being chucked out of the establishment DBongz Deeper said he jumped into a taxi to go home and this was when Ncube stabbed him.

“The fight broke out and I was chased outside. He was carrying a broken bottle and I escaped by going into a cab to go home. But he came into the cab and stabbed me several times. My left hand was stabbed [as I was] trying to block the bottle and the left side of stomach and leg were also stabbed,” said DBongz Deeper. DJ Nospa said he was at a loss for words.

“I’m stuck between a rock and a hard place. They’re both my friends and I don’t want to take sides. Victor stays with me and I’ve known Bongz from the days at Poly in Bulawayo. I still don’t understand why they fought as I was with them and after minutes of DBongz entering the club and talking to us I just saw fists flying. I don’t know why. I tried in vain to quell the fight,” said Nospa.

Babongile Sikhonjwa, the CEO of Red Cafe, said he was shocked as to why the two fought.

“When I heard why the fight started I was surprised as I could not understand why. I believe there’s a second hand involved in this whole thing as I believe they were sent to disrupt the serenity of my place. Look it was packed and people were having a merry time and then all of a sudden people are fighting, stabbing each other and breaking windows. Red Cafe is for mature people who want to have fun and not for people who want to disrupt that fun with fights trying to tarnish the good image of Red Cafe,” said Sikhonjwa.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Precious Simango said they were investigating the issue.