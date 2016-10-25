DJ Tira embraces roots with traditional wedding

DJ TIRA had blood on his hands on Saturday – but it was for a good reason. As part of the traditional wedding process, Tira’s wife Gugu Khathi hosted an umbondo ceremony – a traditional gathering where a cow is slaughtered – at Tira’s KwaHlabisa homestead, in KZN.

The popular musician, whose real name is Mthokozisi Khathi, recently married Gugu but they did not perform umabo. During the ceremony, the two families come together and the bride is introduced to the ancestors. Traditionally, the bride’s family has to offer gifts to the groom’s family after the traditional wedding.

Gugu said: “We’ve been preparing for this day for some time. Tira’s family is a very warm family.”

DJ Tira praised Gugu for being a wonderful and respectful wife.

“Since I met my wife, I learnt to be humble and I also learnt to respect other people. What we’re doing today is part of our tradition. She’s bringing umbondo.

“We’re not rushing, because we’re happy. We had to do this first, but maybe next year, we’ll do our white wedding,” said Tira.

DJ Tira was born and raised in the area and on Saturday, the residents hailed him as their hero who put their kasi on the map.

“I spent most of my time indoors when I was a kid. My dream was to become a successful businessman.

“I’m happy to be a good example to other young people.” – DailySun