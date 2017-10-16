DJ Tira still has the Midas touch

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

YEARS and years of producing and performing hits have honed the skills of DJ Tira and made him an accomplished artiste and this showed on Friday night during his show at Club Connect in Bulawayo.

The Afrotainment boss, who turned 40 in August, had the place pumping for a good three hours keeping the packed nightspot vibing to house hits.

It has been a year since Tira performed in Bulawayo (at the Kalawa Homecoming) and a long time since he did so in a nightclub and on Friday he showed that he still knows what is needed to get a party going.

All throughout the week, the buzz around the city was all roads lead to the DJ Tira show and when he landed and posted the pictures with his new artiste TipCee many could not wait for the night.

Before sound check DJ Tira popped in at Nust and there was commotion at the campus as students jostled to take pictures of the famous SA DJ. Lectures came to a brief halt, as lecturers also wanted in on the action whipping out their phones and taking selfies with DJ Tira.

Malume as Tira is known these days, expressed gratitude for the love he was shown in Zimbabwe posting an appreciative message on his Twitter. This was just a tip of the iceberg of more things to come on the night.

When DJ Tira took to the decks at around 12.30AM, the party atmosphere in the club went up a notch, with piercing screams from female revellers and loud howls from their male counterparts.

Thereafter Dj Tira started the job of entertaining the revellers and belted out tunes from his stable, Afrotainment, from yester year hits such as Big Nuz’s Happy song and Umlilo, DJ Clock’s Umahamba Yedwa, to recent Uzophuzamanzi by Distruction Boyz.

His playlist was mostly Durban House and most specifically from Afrotainment showing off the long list of hit songs the stable has 10 years after he opened its studios in Durban.

Befittingly, DJ Tira played songs from his first artiste, DJ Cndo, such as Amerido before he switched up to Terminator.

He sampled tracks from the Afro Summer 2017 album from his stable such as Malume and the reaction from the crowd prompted DJ Tira to introduce his latest artiste, TipCee, a pint sized bundle of energy on stage.

Described as SA’s rookie of the year, TipCee features on four of the biggest dance songs in that country such as Amadada by DJ Gukwa, Malume by Dj Tira, Madness with Distruction Boyz and Isicathulo which features Busiswa and Dj Tira – a song of the year contender.

Giving the decks to a member of his entourage, Tira held TipCee’s hands as he introduced her to the Bulawayo crowd who cheered her on as the live wire did the Vosho dance countless times in her bid to impress.

In the crowd there were clusters of self-proclaimed top dancers dotted around the venue as they showed off the Vosho and Bhenga, dances that are associated with the new brand of house music called Gqom. Those who couldn’t match the dancer moves stood by the side and watched in glee, while downing the assorted intoxicating drinks on offer in the club.

What DJ Tira has mastered is to keep the club buzzing using the mic to interact with fans in-between giving out chants for the crowd to repeat.

The party mood in the general area was the same in the VIP section as the who’s who of Bulawayo watched DJ Tira from the balcony in the club, with others just in front of him, asking for a selfie or two, of which he obliged.

At 3.30AM Tira asked the crowd if they were tired and the general consensus was they were not, which was a cue for others to head home.

DJ Tira continued until the wee hours of the night, marking the end of an epic night for fun seekers and lovers from the City of Kings.— @bonganinkunzi .