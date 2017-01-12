Djembe Monks plan musical lessons for fans

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

ALTHOUGH they have been one of the most recognisable groups on the Bulawayo entertainment scene over the last few years, Tribal House trio Djembe Monks believe that 2017 is the year in which fans will get a better insight into their brand of music.

They have dubbed 2017 the year of ‘More Teachings’.

Djembe Monks is a fusion of contemporary dance music, punctuated by DJ Slimzar Wa Afrika’s wheel spinning antics and ethnic instrumentation using percussion instruments such as the conga drums, Djembes, talking drums, cowbells, rain sticks and shakers. These are played by Khotso “Torture Drum” Nare and Emmanuel “Rootz” Nkomo.

Speaking ahead of their first performance of the New Year at Shisha Bar at Bradfield Shopping Centre in Bulawayo tomorrow, Rootz said they were looking forward to giving fans musical lessons on their style of music.

“The theme ‘More Teachings’ started off simply as ‘Teachings’ last year. This was because when we started out we were inspired to create an ethnic drumming and percussive experience accompanied by the groove of house music, teaching the world about the ethnic sounds of Africa through a global sound which is house music.

“When we saw how good it was and the positive impact it had on our audience we decided to make more music and do more performances hence More Teachings. This show is part of that musical journey that we want to take this year with our fans and followers,” said Rootz.

He said with the help of fans and other artistes they want to make their music enjoyable for them this year.

“Our musical life does not conform to one year ending and another beginning. Over the years we’ve been working on improving our art and becoming better performers. We just want to enjoy a creative life, build more synergies with fellow artistes and make good music,” said Rootz.

He said at the show they would sample new tracks including one they produced with the highly energetic Mzoe 7 called Kosomoro.

“We have a lot of songs such as Sekele, Ngoma Yorira and Chamukeke that we shall perform alongside a new one, Kosomoro featuring Mzoe 7. These tracks and others will be sampled for people to enjoy during the show on Friday,” said Rootz.