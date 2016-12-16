DJs upbeat ahead of Connect launch

Showbiz Reporter

Local DJs performing at the launch of Club Connect are upbeat saying the joint’s opening shows that the city’s entertainment industry is growing.

In the last half of the year, Bulawayo has seen the opening of clubs — Cubana, Private Lounge, Club 263 and B.A.C which have all positioned themselves as forces to reckon with as they have changed the entertainment scene in the city.

Tonight, DJs Mzoe, Liz, Crazy Black, Prince and Nospa open Connect.

Speaking ahead of her performance, DJ Liz said people needed to attend the launch party in their numbers to witness her churn out the latest house tracks.

“Connect looks and feels different from other clubs I’ve been to and I want to bring out that vibe through my set. Since there’ll be other diverse DJs, I’ll go hard on commercial house to get the party started,” said Liz.

DJ Nospa concurred: “The joint looks clean and classy and in order to match that standard, I’ll play music for the mature clientele, making it irresistible for someone not to spend their money there.”

DJ Mzoe whose deejaying career spans over 10 years said he was honoured to be part of the team that will open the club tomorrow.

“I feel honoured to be part of the team that’ll usher in a new baby on the local entertainment scene. People will recognise that I’m doing something right in the industry.

“My set will be a mixture of music for the mature and big money spenders,” said Mzoe.

DJ Prince who will be a resident DJ at Connect said revellers would experience a different type of clubbing at the new joint.

“We’re bringing something different, not only in terms of entertainment, but the club is going to be one that everyone in Bulawayo will want to spend their whole night at,” said DJ Prince. “The club radiates class and has ‘that thing’ that many joints don’t have.”

Club Connect’s proprietor, Biggie Chinoperekwei, said they had called on the services of 3D family – DJs Liz and Crazy Black and veteran Mzoe as well as Nospa and Prince as they were tried and trusted brands in Bulawayo.

“These DJs were carefully selected as we wanted a mix of the hottest in town. After several references and research, we decided to settle for these guys whom we’re confident will not disappoint,” said Chinoperekwei.

“Liz, Crazy Black and Nospa will however play this weekend only as they’re guests. For now, our resident DJ is Prince.”