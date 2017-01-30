DNA, electronic evidence laws on the cards

Cynthia Dube/Tanaka Mrewa, Chronicle Reporters

GOVERNMENT is crafting laws to set guidelines on the use of DNA and electronic evidence in court as part of its legislative plans for this year.

This is contained in the Ministry of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs policy priorities for 2017.

“Finalising the DNA Evidence, Copyright Law and Electronic Evidence Act, drafting and presentation of State Party reports on human rights treaties, launching the Zimbabwe National Intellectual Property Policy and Strategy,” reads part of the ministry’s priority list that was tabled in Parliament last Thursday

The ministry also said it intends to align outstanding legislation to the Constitution.

It said it had prepared the Cyber Crime and Computer Draft Bill, the Data Protection Draft Bill, as well as the Electronic and Commerce Transactions Bill.

It has also produced 2015 Zimbabwe Law reports and prepared an electronic version of updated 2016 statutes and judgments. Other priorities for 2017 include capacitating the Civil Division at the Bulawayo offices; renovating prison infrastructure and providing prison farms with inputs, implements and machinery to enhance production.

Other plans listed for this year are the decentralisation of the Legal Aid Directorate and Civil Division to facilitate equal access to justice for all Zimbabweans.

The ministry said last year it actively spearheaded the Ease of Doing Business Reform agenda and managed to successfully represent the Government.

“Three hundred and twenty three civil cases were completed, 995 High Court judgments and 242 Supreme Court judgments were summarised. Legal assistance was given to 2 099 indigents. 30 Bills and statutory instruments were drafted while 2015 Zimbabwe Law reports were produced,” it said.

The Legal Aid Directorate offices were decentralised to Matabeleland South, Matabeleland North and Mashonaland West provinces, the ministry said.

