DNA stuns man who denied paternity on basis of baby’s ears

Cynthia Dube, Court Reporter

A MAN from Mzilikazi suburb in Bulawayo was yesterday stunned when DNA results proved that he was the father of a four-year-old child, after having previously denied paternity saying the child’s ears were different from his.

Butholezwe Mahlangu was dragged to court by his ex-wife Ms Anita Khumalo of Old Pumula suburb seeking $150 for the upkeep of their son.

Mahlangu denied paternity before Magistrate Mr Tinashe Tashaya when he initially appeared in court last year saying he used protection all the time when he had sex with Ms Khumalo.

He said the baby could also not be his as they had different ears and complexion.

The court then ordered the couple to go for paternity tests.

Yesterday, Mr Tashaya pulled results from an envelope and announced that Mahlangu was the father.

“Congratulations sir, DNA results have confirmed that you are the father. You can even read them by yourself if you can’t believe. You have to maintain your child until he attains the age of 18 or become self-supportive,” he said.

The magistrate ordered him to pay $80 per month for the upkeep of his son.

Mahlangu could not believe it.

He told the court that Ms Khumalo could have bribed South African doctors who conducted the tests.

“I can’t believe this! Maybe she bribed the doctors. I feel like l am not the father of the child because l’m dark in complexion and the baby is light and he has different ears compared to mine,” Mahlangu said.

The court heard that last year, Mahlangu was ordered to pay $80 per month for the upkeep of the child pending the paternity results.

—@cynthiamthembo1.