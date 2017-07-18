Doctor loses $14k due to shoddy construction

Vusumuzi Dube, Municipal Reporter

A ZIMBABWEAN doctor based in Namibia lost over $14 000 due to a shoddy job by a construction company that he had engaged to build a house after the Bulawayo City Council condemned the structure citing a number of irregularities.

Dr Lloyd Magweta is locked in a legal battle with Interspect Builders’ owner, Mr Mthandazo Mazibisa, after he paid a total of $14 429 for the construction of his house.

A total of 18 rooms were built up to foundation slab level at stand number 16137 New Parklands suburb in January, but Interspect Builders allegedly failed to deliver as expected. According to documents availed to this publication, the local authority’s inspectors and surveyors have since condemned the structure.

Among the irregularities cited is that part of the structure was built on the next stand. The contractor also allegedly failed to put a concrete footing despite being warned by the BCC that the stand was located on a wetland area.

A surveyor’s report signed by the City Council’s director of engineering services, Engineer Simela Dube, has since condemned most parts of the building.

The local authority’s acting director of housing and community services, Mr Dictor Khumalo, has ordered the immediate demolition of the structure.

“Please note that you have contravened Chapter four, Section 22, Part (b) of the Municipal Building By-Laws of 1977 in that the thickness of your concrete foundation is far less than 230 millimetres which is required for walls of 230 millimetres thickness.

“Since this matter cannot be made to comply, you are therefore required to demolish the sub-structure brickwork and re-do the concrete footing to the standard 230 millimetres thickness,” reads part of the letter from Mr Khumalo.

In a letter written to Mr Mazibisa by Dr Magweta’s lawyers, Dube-Banda, Nzarayapenga and partners, the contractor was instructed to pull down the structure and reimburse the doctor all the monies he was paid for the job. “In terms of the agreement, you had an obligation to complete the slab within a period of one and a half months calculated from 5 January 2017. Our instructions are that you have failed to meet the timelines set in the agreement for the completion of the slab. Further the little work that you have so far done is of such a very poor quality that it would not pass the local authority standards inspection,” reads part of the letter.

“Our instructions are to demand that you immediately and forthwith cease any further construction work. You shall within seven days remove whatever construction that you have done and clear the stand so that the new contractor commences work. You are called upon to refund our client the total amount of $14 429 paid to you.”

The lawyers revealed that instead of using the agreed industrial bricks, Mr Mazibisa used reject bricks for the project.

Commenting on the matter, Dr Magweta said he had initially planned to complete the project by December but now he was going to be forced to wait until January to restart the project due to the setback.

“I was referred to Mr Mazibisa by a close relative who claimed that he came with impressive references. On 5 January we signed an agreement where he quoted me $12 281 for material and labour. Upon signing I paid $10 300 cash, with the balance entrusted to a third party, the understanding that it will be handed over to Mr Mazibisa upon completion of the slab.

“He then later came to me claiming he needed a further $978 for steel and more cement, which I also paid. He further contacted me on two separate occasions demanding $1 348 and $883 respectively, which I also paid, again in cash bringing the total to $14 429, which I all paid to him in cash only for the building to be condemned by both inspectors and surveyors,” said a bitter Dr Magweta.

Contacted for comment, Mr Mazibisa said he had done his level best to ensure that the job done was up to standard.

“The problem is that when Dr Magweta went with his inspectors to the site I was not invited but I accept all the problems being highlighted, if he could give me the right to respond but all I will say is I honestly tried my level best to give him something satisfactory.

“He has to understand that in some areas I had to use my expertise and improvise hence I was not following the necessary procedures, noting that the area is a wetland and I was still studying it. Now what I will do is approach his lawyers and see how best this can be resolved,” said Mr Mazibisa.

