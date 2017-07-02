Doctors said she wouldn’t make it. . . 11 years later, Tariro neGitare celebrates daughter’s life

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

FOR any mother who has just given birth to a child, the most frightening news to hear is that the child will die soon after birth.

Afro Jazz musician Tariro NeGitare went through this 11 years ago when she gave birth to her daughter, Anesu, prematurely after 27 weeks instead of the normal 38 weeks. As a result, doctors told her there was no hope of the child surviving.

Narrating her experience at a Harare Hospital 11 years ago, Tariro NeGitare said she was devastated and was a ball of emotions when the doctor told her the sad news.

“I remember my gynaecologist coming to the hospital bed and saying: ‘I’m sorry, there’s no hope for survival. It’s just a matter of time”, in a low voice.

“Before he could even explain, tears rolled down my cheeks and that was the longest night I’ve ever had with the pains of childbirth being the least of my concerns,” said the ever-bubbly Tariro NeGitare.

She said she left her child in the incubator and barely slept that night. The next morning, she went back to hospital to see her child and the doctor mysteriously had good news.

“The next morning, I went to see my daughter to share what could have been our last moments and as I entered the nursery, the paediatrician laughed at me and gleefully informed me that Anesu was fine.

“She had been put on life support as her lungs had not developed, but would pull through, the paediatrician told me. She took it so casually that I felt stupid.

“My biggest lesson was that no matter how much we think we know, no matter how much we plan, God is the ultimate event planner,” said Tariro.

The Uripi hit-maker said although Anesu was to survive, she was not yet out of the woods as the next three months were a difficult time for her considering that Anesu was not out of danger. She was to spend the next three months in the incubator.

One night, Anesu stopped breathing while in the incubator sending her mother into a panic.

“The breathing notification suddenly started beeping continuously. What happened thereafter was like a scene from ER I was pulled away in a hurry, nurses ran in all directions, one calling a doctor, the other opening the incubator while the other struggled to put some gloves on.

“One of them grabbed Anesu by the leg and hit her over and over again to sort of resuscitate her.

“At that moment, I was hysterical. I was moved further away from the scene and was so scared.

“I remember asking myself why I couldn’t breathe for her. I prayed to God and asked that he take that pain she was going through and put it on me. Well He didn’t, but he definitely saved Anesu and showed me how to love.”

Looking back, Tariro NeGitare says she always admires and is astounded that her daughter has grown up to be a strong young girl.

“I often drift away mentally and find myself in a trance as I am captivated by every step she takes, every move she makes and every word she speaks.

“The trance is always interrupted by the words ‘mummy stop looking at me like that’, and she goes on with her business so innocently, not realising how much she is central to my life”.

Anesu, a primary school pupil, seems to have taken after her mother as she from time to time, performs with her.