Doctors’ shortage hits Mat North

Whinsley Masara, Chronicle Reporter

MATABELELAND North Province is facing a critical shortage of doctors and this has prompted health authorities to propose introduction of incentives to lure doctors to the province.

Matabeleland North Provincial Medical Director Dr Nyasha Masuka said due to the shortage, the few doctors in the province were being overwhelmed by work.

He said the province has a ratio of one doctor per 46 000 people or more compared to the accepted ratio of one doctor per 1 000 people.

“We are failing to attract doctors to the province and as such it is a big challenge to service the communities. We are now being forced to refer a number of patients to neighbouring provinces like Bulawayo,” said Dr Masuka.

He said it was against this background that Government was being asked to introduce incentives to attract doctors to the province.

Dr Masuka said the incentives can be in the form of vehicles and even land.

“Matabeleland North has the least number of doctors in the country with just 16 doctors out of an establishment of 45,” he said.

Dr Masuku said some doctors who had initially agreed to work in the province, moved to other provinces complaining of lack of equipment at some of the province’s health institutions. — @winniemasara.