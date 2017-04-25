Dog stepping angers trio to ‘stab’ man

Wynne Zanamwe, Midlands Reporter

THREE men from Mberengwa have appeared in court for allegedly stabbing a colleague, leaving him for dead, after he mistakenly stepped on a dog belonging to one of them.

Lordster Magogo (37) of Bherera Village, Nelson Sibanda (36) and Zvinavashe Mahohoma (26) both of Entumbane Compound in Mberengwa appeared before Regional Magistrate Mr Morgan Nemadire facing attempted murder charges.

The trio pleaded not guilty and was remanded in custody to May 2.

Prosecuting, Mr Kelvin Guvheya said on August 9 last year at around 8PM, the three accused persons and their colleague Moses Chuma were drinking beer at a bar in Mberengwa.

“The complainant mistakenly stepped over Magogo’s dog and this angered him.

“Magogo went on to produce an okapi knife and used it to stab the complainant twice in the right hand and once in the right eye. Mahohoma then arrived and found the complainant bleeding from the eye and ordered him to buy some beer but the complainant did not respond,” said Mr Guvheya.

He said Mahohoma then stabbed him with a knife once on his left rib and once in the left side of his chest.

The court heard that Chuma fell down and whilst he was on the ground the three accused persons began to kick him all over the body.

“The complainant was rescued by his friend, Tinotenda Mutamiri, who took him to the police station.

“As a result of the assault the complainant sustained two deep cuts on the left rib, one on the left side of the chest and an injury on the eye,” said Mr Guvheya.

